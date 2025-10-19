On Sunday, two thrilling Premier Leaguedentical 2–1 victories for the away sides, with Manchester United earning a historic win at Anfield and Aston Villa extending Tottenham Hotspur’s home struggles in North London.

At Anfield, Manchester United recorded their first league victory over Liverpool on Merseyside since 2016 under Louis van Gaal.

It was also a statement performance from Ruben Amorim’s side, who secured back-to-back league wins for the first time under their new manager and climbed to ninth on the log with 13 points.

United’s breakthrough came almost immediately after kick-off when Bryan Mbeumo struck just 62 seconds into the contest — the fastest-ever goal in a Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield.

The Cameroonian capitalised on a swift counterattack, racing onto Amad Diallo’s well-timed pass before beating Giorgi Mamardashvili with a low finish.

The goal was not without controversy as Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk appeared to catch Alexis Mac Allister with a head challenge moments before the build-up, but referee Michael Oliver waved play on, allowing United to profit from the ensuing attack.

Liverpool responded strongly, striking the post twice through Cody Gakpo and testing goalkeeper Senne Lammens, while United also came close to doubling their advantage when Bruno Fernandes hit the woodwork.

The Reds eventually levelled in the 78th minute when Gakpo turned in Federico Chiesa’s precise cross after good work from Van Dijk, sending the Anfield crowd into raptures.

However, United had the final say. From a late corner, Fernandes volleyed a pinpoint cross toward Harry Maguire, whose towering header in the 84th minute sealed a famous win for the visitors.

It was Maguire’s sixth goal for United since the start of last season — with several of them coming in dramatic, late-game situations — reinforcing his reputation as a dependable figure in clutch moments.

For Liverpool, it was a fourth consecutive defeat, leaving the Reds four points behind league leaders Arsenal and raising fresh questions about their defensive frailties.

In the day’s other fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Aston Villa continued their impressive resurgence with a 2–1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, earning their third consecutive win and extending their unbeaten run to five league matches.

The hosts started brightly, with Rodrigo Bentancur putting Spurs ahead in the fifth minute after Joao Palhinha’s clever header across goal. But Villa gradually grew into the game, and Morgan Rogers restored parity before the interval with a stunning dipping strike that left Guglielmo Vicario rooted to the spot.

Spurs dominated possession after the restart but were undone by another moment of quality from Villa. In the 72nd minute, Matty Cash delivered a precise long ball that was controlled by Lucas Digne, who then teed up Emiliano Buendía to calmly slot home the winner.

The victory lifted Aston Villa to 10th in the table, continuing their impressive form under Unai Emery, while Tottenham slipped to sixth place, behind Chelsea on goal difference, after losing their second home league match of the season.