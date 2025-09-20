Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare worked tirelessly but could not prevent Wolverhampton Wanderers from slipping to a fifth straight defeat of the Premier League season, as his side fell 3-1 to Leeds United at Molineux.

Meanwhile, Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Rúben Amorim with a crucial 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Arokodare led the Wolves attack for the full 90 minutes, fighting for scraps in a match that quickly unravelled for the hosts.

Wolves actually struck first, with Ladislav Krejci giving them an eighth-minute lead and briefly lifting the home crowd. But Leeds responded with a ruthless burst of goals before halftime.

Former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin silenced the jeers from the stands with a composed equaliser in the 31st minute, his first strike for Leeds since joining in the summer.

Midfielder Anton Stach then finished smartly from inside the box eight minutes later, before Noah Okafor rounded off the flurry with a precise low shot just before the break.

Wolves never recovered, and though Arokodare’s aerial presence caused occasional discomfort, Leeds saw out the match with relative comfort.

The result leaves Wolves rooted to the bottom of the table without a single point, while Leeds climbed to ninth on seven points.

Elsewhere, fellow Nigerian Chrisantus Uche watched from the bench as Crystal Palace climbed into fourth place after edging West Ham United 2-1 at the London Stadium.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s header put Palace in front, Jarrod Bowen briefly levelled after the restart, but Tyrick Mitchell restored the Eagles’ lead midway through the second half.

The victory pushed Palace into the top four with nine points from five games, while West Ham remain in the relegation zone with only three points.

Star match

At Old Trafford, United finally delivered a performance to lift some of the pressure on Amorim. The game was shaped early when Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez was shown a straight red card in the fifth minute after racing off his line and fouling Bryan Mbeumo outside the box. Taking advantage of the extra man, Bruno Fernandes marked his 200th Premier League appearance with a well-taken opener, latching onto Patrick Dorgu’s clever assist.

Casemiro doubled United’s lead on 37 minutes, pouncing on a defensive lapse from Reece James. But just when the home side appeared in control, Casemiro collected a second yellow card before halftime, leaving United to play the entire second half with 10 men.

Chelsea pressed hard after the break and eventually pulled one back as Trevoh Chalobah rose highest to head home from a Reece James cross.

The visitors dominated possession late on, but United defended doggedly to secure their second win of the season, easing Amorim’s growing pressure.

In other matches, Brighton surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Nottingham Forest cancelled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate at Turf Moor.