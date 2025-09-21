Abia Warriors are on the brink of history. For the very first time, the Umuahia-based club will step onto the continental stage when they host Malian giants Djoliba AC in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg clash at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Sunday, 21 September.

The man tasked with leading this bold new chapter is Imama Amapakabo, one of Nigeria’s most experienced coaches, who already carries a reputation for shaping underdogs into contenders.

Ahead of the historic tie, he spoke to journalists on Saturday about what the moment means, the weight of expectation, and the tactical groundwork his side has been putting in.

“I’m excited that I’d also be the first coach to take Abia Warriors to the continent. It’s an exciting feeling, it’s one that I think we all want to do very well in because we are making history together,” he said at a pre-match presser ahead of the game.

For Abia Warriors, a club founded 32 years ago but still carving out its legacy in Nigerian football, this continental debut is more than just another fixture; it’s a statement of growth and ambition.

On Djoliba’s experience versus Abia Warriors’ hunger

PREMIUM TIMES reports that Djoliba are no strangers to the Confederation Cup. The Bamako-based side has years of continental experience to draw from, but Amapakabo insists his men are not coming in empty-handed.

“Like we discussed with the players, you can’t take away the experience of the team going into the game. But what is going to count for us, despite it being a first time for Abia Warriors on the continent, is that we have the players that have been on this same route before. So, it’s individual experience versus team experience.

“We want to match them with what we have and they also want to come into the competition with what they have, that they’ve been able to put in over the years.

“To most of us ‘players and coaching colleagues,’ this is not the first time for us on the continent, and we are all going to bring our experience to the fold.”

On scouting Djoliba and preparing a tactical response

The Warriors’ coach revealed that his backroom staff have been working around the clock to understand their opponents.

“All I can do is to watch plenty of tapes, it’s kept me up for most nights now. Fortunately, I’ve been able to get a lot of information about the immediate past games that they’ve played, and we’d work on it, in our best possible way, try to counter what they have to put forward.

“But it’s not what I have to come to the public to say. But, we would try our best possible within the two legs to be able to qualify.”

On keeping the players focused

Amapakabo’s message to his players is clear: stick to your strengths and trust the process.

“Most importantly we’ve been able to work on a whole lot of things. We are going to stick to what we know, how we play, and nothing different. It’s just for us to be able to keep our heads on our shoulders, and continue to work as best as possible, and everyone prays for mother luck. We pray mother luck smiles on us that day.”

On managing pressure and building a squad with the right mentality

The coach admitted that not all of his players have walked this path before, but the club’s recruitment strategy ensured a balance of fresh ambition and seasoned experience.

“Like I said earlier, we’ve been able to have a series of talks. Most of these players haven’t been on this route before. Some of us have been there, we are trying to use the experience we’ve gathered.

“We had this at the back of our minds when we were recruiting. Because we needed players that have had continental experience to also help us; for those who haven’t been here before to understand how big the occasion is for a team like Abia Warriors, and for their careers as well.

“Whatever it is, we have a target. We want to push further. We know there’s a group stage in front of us, too, which is going to be a laudable achievement if the team is able to get there. But, like I said, the Djoliba team every other year they are on the continent. And as a team, they have a lot of continental experience. But, we are going to match them with our collective individual experiences.”

This clash isn’t just a football match; it’s a battle between an institution seasoned by years of continental warfare and a debutant desperate to write its name in African football history.

This first step into Africa may define Imama Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors forever. It is more than just 90 minutes in Uyo; it is the beginning of a legacy written in courage, not caution. A shot at immortality.