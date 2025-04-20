Remo Stars continued their strong push for the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a crucial 1-0 away win over Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Sunday.

In what’s fondly called the Southwestern derby, Alex Oyowah scored the only goal that gave the Sky Blue Stars a maximum of three points.

The winning goal came in the 30th minute when Oyowah headed in Ismail Sodiq’s pinpoint cross into the top corner.

This season’s fifth away win helped Remo Stars maintain their seven-point cushion at the top of the table with 65 points after 34 matches.

With four more games to go, Remo Stars are inching closer to a historic first NPFL title.

Rivers United keep up the pressure

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United stayed close behind the leaders with a late 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars.

Suleiman Abba scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute to ensure all three points for the hosts.

Ikorodu City rise to third

Following their impressive 1-1 draw away to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri, Ikorodu City have climbed to third place on the table, overtaking Abia Warriors.

Though both teams are on 53 points, the Oga points enjoy a massive goal difference advantage.

Emmanuel Solomon gave the visitors the lead in the 41st minute, but Sama’ila Bello quickly equalised for El-Kanemi just four minutes later.

The Oga Boys are increasingly looking like a possible candidate for continental football next season with their impressive performances both home and away

Bayelsa United extend unbeaten run

At the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna, Niger Tornadoes and Bayelsa United played out a 1-1 draw.

Sunday, Williams put Tornadoes ahead in the 38th minute, but Rabiu Abdullahi struck back in the 79th minute to secure a point for Bayelsa United, who are now unbeaten in nine league games.

Other results

In Jos, Vincent Temitope scored the winner for Plateau United as they edged Akwa United 1-0. Meanwhile, Heartland and Kwara United settled for a goalless draw at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri.

NPFL Matchday 34 Results (Sunday)

– Heartland 0–0 Kwara United

– Rivers United 1–0 Sunshine Stars

– Shooting Stars (3SC) 0–1 Remo Stars

– Plateau United 1–0 Akwa United

– Niger Tornadoes 1–1 Bayelsa United

– El-Kanemi Warriors 1–1 Ikorodu City

