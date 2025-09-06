With Nigeria’s World Cup hopes hanging by a thread, Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle faced the media in Uyo on Friday, setting the tone ahead of Saturday’s all-important FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda.

The Super Eagles sit fourth in Group C with seven points, nine adrift of leaders South Africa. Another slip could all but end their chances of reaching the 2026 Mundial in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Rwanda, meanwhile, occupy second spot on eight points and arrive in Uyo knowing this fixture could shape their own destiny.

Chelle, who replaced Finidi George after Nigeria’s shock loss to Benin, stressed focus and mentality over long-term worries, insisting his side must treat Saturday’s clash as a final.

Commitment and readiness

Asked whether his players understood the weight of the task before them, Chelle was firm:

“This game is only about Rwanda. We are ready for our gameplay. We had two training sessions, and I want my players focused only on this game, not on the World Cup yet.

“I want us to think only about our country, about beating the first enemy in this game. After this game, we will see the rest. The only thing that matters is the winning goal.”

Lookman’s fitness and squad belief

Concerns were raised about the sharpness of Ademola Lookman, who has not featured for Atalanta this season. Chelle, however, dismissed doubts over the CAF Player of the Year:

“Can we make a list without the best player in Africa? This is my job. I can’t imagine leaving him out. I trust him. I’m so confident about him. After training, I will still have many choices. That’s my responsibility.”

Chelle also underlined that despite Nigeria’s struggles, belief in the camp remains strong.

Predictability of his lineup

Nigeria’s coach laughed off suggestions that his team is easy to predict:

“If you watch many games, maybe you know my team. But sometimes I change at the last moment, depending on what I see on the pitch and what my players need. That’s football.”

Nigeria’s finishing struggles

The Super Eagles have created plenty of chances but continue to falter in front of goal; a worrying trend against a Rwanda side renowned for their defensive organisation. Chelle acknowledged the issue but highlighted mentality as the key:

“In football, you can have many chances and still not score. Tomorrow, I want my players to take the game in the first 15 minutes with intensity and aggressiveness.

“The most important thing is the state of mind. We need to be strong in our box and decisive in theirs. Tomorrow, we must have a great state of mind.”

Benjamin Fredrick and Felix Agu

The rise of Benjamin Fredrick and Felix Agu through the Unity Cup has sparked questions about their immediate future with the national team. Chelle was cautious but encouraging:

“Every guy in this team can play at any moment. They deserve to be here, and they deserve to play. For me, the most important thing is to show what’s best tomorrow. That’s what matters.”

The bigger picture

Nigeria’s road to the World Cup is already perilous. Having failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, the Super Eagles cannot afford another collapse on the biggest stage.

Saturday’s (today’s) clash with Rwanda is more than just another qualifier, it is a battle for survival, for credibility, and for the legacy of a footballing powerhouse that once defined African pride on the global stage.

Chelle has made it clear: there will be no excuses. “The only thing is the winning goal.”