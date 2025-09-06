South Africa’s Bafana Bafana tightened their grip on Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Lesotho on Friday.

The result saw them extending their lead at the summit and putting additional pressure on the struggling Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of a decisive double-header.

Goals from Mihlali Nkota (15’), Lyle Foster (63’), and Oswin Appollis (67’) sealed the win for Hugo Broos’ men in Bloemfontein, taking them to 16 points after seven matches.

The result leaves South Africa nine points clear of Nigeria, who remain fourth with seven points but have a game in hand ahead of their must-win clash against Rwanda on Saturday in Uyo.

Group C standings tighten as Benin edge Zimbabwe

Elsewhere in Group C, Benin strengthened their own qualification hopes with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe, thanks to a 77th-minute strike by Steve Mounié. The victory moves Benin to 11 points, cementing second place and setting up a tense battle for the group’s only automatic qualification slot.

Rwanda, currently third on eight points, will face Nigeria in Uyo, knowing that a positive result could further complicate the Super Eagles’ qualification chances.

Ndidi: “Rwanda is the most important game”

Speaking from the Super Eagles camp ahead of Saturday’s clash, vice-captain Wilfred Ndidi stressed that Rwanda — not South Africa — is Nigeria’s immediate priority.

“We’re not looking forward to that one yet (game against South Africa), because we’re looking forward to this one, because this is the most important one in our hands, which we cannot let it slip. If we let it slip, it’s finished,” Ndidi said.

Nigeria’s campaign has been turbulent, with one win, four draws, and a loss so far. A defeat on Saturday could effectively end their qualification hopes, while victory would reignite their chase before facing South Africa in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Elsewhere…

Across the continent, Matchday 7 produced drama, goals, and shifting tables:

Group G: Uganda boosted their qualification hopes with a 4-0 thrashing of Mozambique, thanks to goals from Allan Okello, Rogers Mato (twice), and Elio Capradossi, while Guinea kept pace with a 3-0 win over Somalia.

Group B: DR Congo cruised past South Sudan 4-1, with veteran striker Cédric Bakambu netting a brace.

Group H: Malawi stunned Namibia 2-1 away with goals from Richard Mbulu and Gabadinho Mhango.

Group F: Gambia earned a vital 3-1 win over Kenya, thanks to early strikes from Sainey Sinyan, Yankuba Minteh, and Musa Barrow.

Group A: Burkina Faso hammered Djibouti 6-0, with Edmond Tapsoba scoring twice, while Cyrille Irie and Dango Ouattara also starred.

Group E: Congo were held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania, keeping the race wide open.

What’s next for Nigeria

With South Africa opening a significant gap at the top, Saturday’s clash against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium has become a must-win affair for the Super Eagles. Anything short of victory would leave Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup hanging by a thread before their crunch trip to Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

With Pierre Ghislain Atcho from Gabon set to officiate the South Africa tie and Allaou Mahamat from Chad appointed for the Rwanda fixture, the stage is set for a defining week in Nigeria’s qualification journey.