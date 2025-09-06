Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche has insisted his side are in Uyo to compete and not just make up the numbers as they face the Super Eagles in a make-or-break 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday (today).

With South Africa stretching their lead at the top of Group C after a comfortable 3-0 win over Lesotho in Bloemfontein, both Nigeria and Rwanda know that any slip in Uyo could end their chances of catching up with Bafana Bafana in the race for an automatic ticket.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Amrouche struck a tone of respect for Nigeria’s pedigree but warned that Rwanda are carrying the mentality of a nation on the rise.

On Rwanda’s objective in Uyo

“You know, when you play in Nigeria, people of Nigeria love football, we love football also in Rwanda,” Amrouche began.

“For us, football is not like war. It’s culture. Our objective is to give a very good game for the spectators. I hope tomorrow’s stadium is full because we don’t want people sleeping in the stands. We are here to compete, to be good partners, to show good football.”

On Nigeria’s star-studded squad

Asked about Nigeria’s quality, the Amavubi boss kept his response philosophical:

“You know, sometimes we can see from the same window but we don’t see the same thing. Everyone has their view. I respect your view, but my view is the same.”

On South Africa’s dominance and possible sanctions

Amrouche sidestepped speculation about potential point deductions for South Africa.

“I will tell you something. We know Africa, we know our politics. Each association has its own objective. We know why we are here, and where we are going. My focus is to do everything for my people, in a good day.”

On his message to the players

He spoke about respecting the opponents, but also with the fact that they must respect themselves as well, as they have the backing of their nation behind them, which means they mustn’t be weak.

“You know, when you play the Super Eagles, you must respect the opponent, but we must also respect ourselves. We have a nation behind us, leaders behind us. We don’t teach our people to be weak.

He touched on the county’s progress and also looked forward to being among the big boys on the continent.

“Rwanda is progressing, and we must put that mentality in our players. Even if Rwanda against Nigeria is not good on paper, our country is progressing, and we must look forward to being among the big teams in Africa.”

On his approach against Nigeria

The coach dismissed the idea of playing timid football.

“Our task is to bring a winning mentality. We don’t come here to be keen or nice. Like I say, I’m not going to let you slap me once and I don’t respond.

“You slap me once, I’ll slap you twice. We have our own plan, our own project, and we want to be one of the big teams in Africa.”

On history against Nigeria

Rwanda famously beat Nigeria 2-1 during an AFCON qualifier, though they failed to reach the tournament. Amrouche sees that as extra fuel.

“It’s good for the players. Everything can happen in football. As coaches, we always prepare our teams to win. That’s good motivation for the players.”

On whether it’s win or bust

“Ah, how can you think I know the future?” Amrouche replied with a smile. “Maybe you can visit people who work with juju, they can tell you. It doesn’t work like this.”

The backdrop

Rwanda, still chasing their first-ever World Cup appearance, have four games left: against Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Benin, and South Africa.

Amrouche is under no illusion about the scale of the task, but his message was clear: Rwanda will not bow, even to the might of the Super Eagles.