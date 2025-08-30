Defending champions Senegal secured a measure of consolation at the African Nations Championship (CHAN) on Friday, edging Sudan 4-2 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time at the Mandela Stadium, Kampala.

The Lions of Teranga, who fell to Morocco in a dramatic semi-final earlier in the week, showed grit and character to rally back from an early setback and seal third place.

Sudan struck first when Mohamed Teya Asad rose highest to nod home from a sixth-minute corner, silencing the Senegalese bench. But the West Africans clawed their way back into the contest, drawing level just before the hour mark. Seyni Mbaye latched onto Ousseynou Seck’s cross to slot past the Sudanese goalkeeper, restoring parity and belief.

The North Africans could have sealed the contest in regulation time when Maaz Koko found himself unmarked with eight minutes to play, but his gilt-edged miss summed up Sudan’s evening.

With neither side able to find a winner, the match went to penalties—where Senegal’s composure told. Joseph Layousse, Issa Kane, Vieux Cissé, and Libasse Gueye all converted with clinical precision, while Sudan faltered through Walieldin Khidir and Musab Makeen, both fluffing their spot kicks.

The 4-2 shootout triumph handed Senegal the bronze medal, a minor redemption after their semi-final heartbreak.

On Tuesday, the holders were edged 5-3 on penalties by Morocco following another 1-1 draw.

For the Lions of Teranga, bronze may not match the golden heights of their 2022 CHAN triumph on home soil, but it underscores the squad’s resilience and depth as they continue to cement their place among Africa’s top footballing nations.

Meanwhile, two-time winners Morocco are set to contest the final on Saturday in Nairobi against surprise package Madagascar, who are chasing history of their own.

What this means

For Senegal; Bronze is not the crown they came for, but it highlights a squad that refuses to crumble under pressure. Their ability to bounce back after a semi-final heartbreak proves their competitive edge remains intact.

For Sudan; Maaz Koko’s late miss and the penalty shootout failures underline how costly inexperience and nerves can be. Yet, their run to the last four still shows signs of a program capable of growth.

For the CHAN Final; Morocco’s consistency now faces Madagascar’s dream run. The North Africans are chasing a third title, while Madagascar hope to script one of African football’s greatest underdog stories in Nairobi.