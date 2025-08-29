The Katsina State Executive Council has approved a major investment in new security assets to reinforce the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other criminal activities across the state.

These approvals were granted during the Council’s 12th Regular Meeting, chaired by Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda as part of efforts to ensure seamless governance.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information, Bala Salisu Zango; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasiru Mu’azu Danmusa; and the Director-General (Media), Maiwada Dan Mallam, highlighted the key approvals.

Mr Danmusa explained that the decisions align with Governor Radda firm stance that security remains the administration’s first, second, and third priority. “The government has made its position very clear, security is the topmost priority. We are determined to deal with insecurity in its totality,” he stated.

According to him, the government carefully considered the state’s geographical challenges, noting that many rural and vulnerable communities are difficult to access with conventional vehicles. To address this, the Council approved the procurement of several hundred motorcycles to enable security operatives to effectively patrol such hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, the Council approved the procurement of essential tactical equipment, including Security Arms Machines, Tactical Carry Cases, Slings, Tools, Clearing Kits, and Operational Manuals. These items will support the Katsina State Community Watch Corps in collaboration with DSS operatives and other security agencies to enhance joint operations across the state.

Mr Danmusa further revealed that the Council also ratified the purchase of eight fully armoured Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo pick-up trucks, designed to strengthen mobility and provide operatives with secure access to areas prone to ambush by bandits.

“These measures are part of ongoing efforts to reinforce our community-based security initiatives and to provide conventional agencies, including the Police, DSS, and Civil Defence, with the necessary tools to combat insecurity more effectively,” the Commissioner added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, stressed: “We are fighting these bandits in every corner. We are determined to continue pushing until Katsina becomes a safe state, where economic growth and development can flourish.”

He concluded by appealing to citizens for their continuous prayers, support, and encouragement, while assuring them of government’s unwavering resolve to restore lasting peace and security across Katsina State.