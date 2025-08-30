Masturbation is a common sexual behaviour that many people engage in, yet it remains a subject often surrounded by stigma and silence.

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES identified recent research that shed light on its prevalence, underlying reasons, and potential health implications.

Understanding its potential health implications is important for promoting accurate sexual health information, particularly among young people in Nigeria.

What Is Masturbation?

According to the Cambridge University dictionary, masturbation is the act of stimulating one’s own sexual organs to achieve sexual pleasure.

It is a natural behaviour observed across different age groups and cultures and forms part of normal sexual development.

Prevalence in Nigeria

Studies indicate that masturbation is relatively common among Nigerian adolescents and young adults.

Research conducted in 2018 found that 94 per cent of male university students and 65 per cent of female students reported engaging in masturbation.

Another study conducted in 2012 among secondary school adolescents reported that 55.7 per cent of boys and 21.9 per cent of girls had engaged in the practice.

These figures suggest that masturbation is widespread, despite social taboos that often discourage open discussion.

Masturbation and myths

Over the years, several myths have circulated about masturbation, many of which are not backed by scientific evidence.

In a report by Healthline, common misconceptions include infertility, dehydration, hormonal imbalances, changes in penis size or shape, decreased sperm count, vision loss, acne, hairy palms, erectile dysfunction, and low libido.

Some people also believe that masturbation can negatively impact romantic relationships, often suggesting it may be a sign of dissatisfaction between partners.

However, the report stressed that these claims are unfounded. While excessive masturbation may interfere with daily life or cause temporary physical discomfort, there is no evidence to suggest it leads to these conditions.

Healthline noted that masturbation is one of the safest forms of sexual activity as it carries no risk of pregnancy or sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Adding that masturbation alone or with a partner can improve their sex life and intimacy.

Masturbation and Prostate Cancer

Among the many myths, the link between masturbation and prostate cancer has attracted the most debate.

According to Healthline, there is no evidence that masturbation causes prostate cancer. On the contrary, some studies suggest the opposite may be true.

A 2016 cohort study involving 31,925 men and 18 years of follow-up found that a higher frequency of ejaculation was associated with a lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

Similarly, a review of published studies from the same year revealed that 44 per cent reported a link between frequent ejaculation and reducemxi q,o e.su9k clxd prostate cancer risk.

Still, the report cautioned that the research is not conclusive. While regular ejaculation may play a role in lowering risk, there is no evidence that it prevents advanced prostate cancer.

Health implications

The report also indicated that masturbation, when practised in moderation, is generally considered safe and it can have several health benefits, including stress reduction and improved mood.

The release of hormones such as dopamine and oxytocin during orgasm can contribute to feelings of pleasure and well-being.

Masturbation may also support sexual health by helping individuals understand their bodies and sexual responses, which can be useful for improving sexual function and satisfaction.

However, excessive masturbation can carry risks.

Physical discomfort, such as genital irritation, may occur, and in cultures where masturbation is heavily stigmatised, individuals may experience guilt, shame, or anxiety.

In extreme cases, compulsive behaviour may interfere with daily activities and responsibilities.