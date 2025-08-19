Nigeria’s campaign at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) comes to a close this evening in Dar es Salaam as the Super Eagles B face DR Congo in their final Group D match.

For Nigeria, the stakes are limited to pride.

Éric Chelle’s side have endured a disappointing outing, losing 1–0 to Senegal in their opener before suffering a 4–0 defeat to Sudan.

Already eliminated, the Eagles are yet to score in 344 minutes of CHAN football and are chasing their first tournament victory since January 2018 — a seven-year drought that underlines their decline on the continental stage.

DR Congo, by contrast, arrive with everything to play for.

Twice champions of CHAN (2009, 2016), the Leopards sit on two points after consecutive 1–1 draws against Sudan and Senegal. Barthélémy Ngatsono’s men know only a win will keep their quarterfinal hopes alive, with a draw almost certainly ending their campaign.

With Nigeria desperate to salvage pride and DR Congo chasing survival, this clash promises intensity and contrasting motivations.

Kickoff is 6 p.m.

The final Group D game between Nigeria and Congo already underway

12 minutes of actio… Nigeria 0-0 Congo

Corner kick for the Eagles

The Nigeria team has played around 350 minutes of action at CHAN 2024; they are yet to register any goal… That is really poor

Sikiru Alimi with a chance, but the striker was unable to get the desired connection to the ball

20 minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 Congo

It’s the same scoreline in the Senegal and Sudan clash; if it ends that way in the two matches, Senegal and Sudan progress, while Congo will join Nigeria at the exit door

The game momentarily paused as one of the Congolese players was being attended to by medics and now stretched out

Chance for Congo, a poor clearance by the Nigerian defenders almost proved costly

Three shots each from Nigeria and Congo so far in this game

VAR Check ongoing for a possible Red Card

Nigeria’s Mayo Egbe gets a Yellow card

40 minutes gone Nigeria 0-0 Congo

Five minutes added time as the first half gradually winds down

First half completed in Dar es Salaam

Second Half begins: Eagles get the game underway

Corner Kick for Nigeria, but Ismail Sodiq wasted the opportunity

GOALLLL. Anas Yusuf finally scores for Nigeria

Sikiru Alimi heads the ball down for Anas, who scores from close range!!!

Nigeria 1-0 Congo

Anas Yusuf is the top scorer in the NPFL last season with 18 goals

Before today, the last time Nigeria won a game at the CHAN tournament was in January 2018, when the team defeated Sudan in the semi final

Yellow Card for Nigerian defender Tochukwu

The goal scorer for Nigeria, Anas Yusuf, appears injured as he hops off the pitch

Double substitutions for Congo, as Ekongo and Nsemi are brought in to rescue the Leopards

All seven shots by Congo in this match has been off target

Free kick for Congo by the Corner flank

Yellow card Sodiq Ismail for supposed ‘time-wasting”

Yellow card for Olamilekan Adedayo as he becomes the fifth Nigerian player to be booked in this match

The foul by Adedayo appears serious as the Congo player has been stretched out

Ekongo with a rash challenge on Nigerian player Taiwo, and he gets a Yellow card for the foul

Sodiq Ismail with a long-range effort way off the target

The Eagles are bossing the ball possesion with a little over 58%

85 Miniutes: Nigeria 1-0 Congo

Free kick for Nigeria as Sikiru Alimi is brought down

Goal scorer Anas Yusuf is taken off for Anthony as we gradually move towards the end of the game

VAR Check for a possible Red Card for the Congo player who brought down Alimi

GOAL … Sikiru Alimi makes it 2-0 for Nigeria

Alimi scores and makes way for Godwin Obaje

The second goal for Nigeria came just after C.Atipo was shown the red card after a VAR check

Full Time: Nigeria 2-0 Congo

Anas Yusuf and Sikiru Alimi with the goals for the Super Eagles B team