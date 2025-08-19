The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all federal universities in Nigeria to conclude their admission process for the 2025 UTME by 31 October.

JAMB also asked private universities to conclude the process by 30 November.

The board said all other institutions, including polytechnics and colleges of education, are expected to complete their admission process by 31 December.

The decision and the timelines were set on 8 July during the 2025 Policy Meeting held in Abuja, which heads of all tertiary institutions in the country participated in.

In its weekly bulletin published on Monday, JAMB encouraged the institutions to meet the deadlines as agreed.

“Even where an institution is not yet ready to commence the new academic session, such an institution should conduct its admission and archive it,” JAMB said.

“By this policy directive, all admission processes must be concluded within the prescribed timelines.”

It noted that the decision was reached to stabilise the academic calendar and ensure equitable access to admission slots across all tiers of tertiary education.

During the policy meeting, representatives of polytechnics raised concerns that universities often delay their admissions, leaving their institutions at a disadvantage, as many candidates only consider them after universities have finalised their processes.

The concerns, also raised by Colleges of Education, prompted the decision to set deadlines for the universities.