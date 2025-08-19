Uganda sealed a historic spot in the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 after a gripping 3-3 draw with South Africa in Kampala on Monday night.

Algeria also pulled through into the last eight despite being held by Niger to a nervy goalless stalemate in Nairobi.

The North Africans scraped through as runners-up.

Monday’s results meant Uganda topped Group C with seven points, Algeria followed with six, and South Africa, also on six, were heartbreakingly eliminated on goal difference.

At the Mandela National Stadium, the Cranes needed just a draw to advance, but how they secured it made history all the sweeter.

Jude Ssemugabi opened the scoring in the 31st minute after a sharp counter involving Patrick Kakande.

Uganda carried their lead into half-time but were soon dragged into a breathtaking second-half battle.

South Africa turned the tide with Ramahlwe Mphahlele’s close-range equaliser in the 52nd minute, confirmed after a VAR check, before Thabiso Kutumela fired them into a 2-1 lead six minutes later.

The Bafana Bafana momentum seemed unstoppable when Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo’s long-range strike made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute, silencing the home crowd.

Just when South Africa looked destined for the last eight, Uganda staged a stirring fightback.

Ivan Ahimbisibwe won a penalty three minutes later, converted calmly by Allan Okello to give the hosts hope.

Then, deep into stoppage time, a handball from Menzi Masuku gifted the Cranes a lifeline.

Rogers Torach held his nerve in the 96th minute to make it 3-3, sparking scenes of unrestrained celebration as Uganda finally booked a CHAN knockout spot at the eighth attempt.

Meanwhile in Nairobi, Algeria, runners-up at the last edition, only needed a point against Niger, but were forced into a tense contest.

Despite dominating possession, they failed to find a breakthrough against a resilient Nigerien defence.

The 0-0 draw proved just enough to send them through, although the narrow escape will raise questions about their cutting edge heading into the quarter-finals.

The Group C standings closed with Uganda on seven points, Algeria and South Africa tied on six, but the Bafana edged out by goal difference, while Niger’s campaign ended with two points.

Interestingly, co-hosts Kenya and Tanzania have also made it to the quarter final as home advantage continues to play a crucial role at this CHAN tournament.