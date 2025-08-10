Crystal Palace claimed the 2025 FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium, defeating Premier League champions Liverpool in a dramatic penalty shootout on Sunday.

Liverpool, who were in contention for four trophies last season but ended up winning only the league title, entered the match hoping to start the new campaign on a high after making notable summer signings.

However, despite taking the lead twice, they could not hold off a determined Palace side.

First-half goals from debutants Hugo Ekitiké and Jeremie Frimpong gave the Reds a dream first half

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty halved Liverpool’s first-half lead.

Palace kept fighting, and Ismaïla Sarr’s equaliser, 13 minutes later, forced the match into a shootout.

In the penalties, Liverpool simply fumbled.

Mohamed Salah sent his effort over the bar, and Dean Henderson saved from both Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott.

Although Palace’s Eberechi Eze saw his spot-kick stopped by Alisson and Borna Sosa hit the crossbar, successful conversions from Mateta, Sarr and Justin Devenny sealed a 3–2 victory for the Eagles.

It was the third consecutive Community Shield final to be decided by penalties and the fifth in the last seven years. Liverpool have now lost three straight shootouts in the competition, following defeats in 2019 and 2020.

For Crystal Palace, this victory adds to their 2025 FA Cup triumph and is being hailed as the second-biggest achievement in the club’s 119-year history.