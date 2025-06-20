Lionel Messi delivered another unforgettable performance on the global stage on Thursday, scoring a stunning free-kick to lead Inter Miami to their first-ever victory at the FIFA Club World Cup.
The MLS side snatched a hard-fought 2–1 win over Portuguese giants FC Porto.
The iconic forward’s 54th-minute strike gave Miami the lead and marked his 50th goal for the club in just 61 appearances. It was also the 68th free-kick goal of his legendary career for both club and country.
A historic night
The match, played in front of a packed stadium and global television audience, began dramatically. FC Porto were awarded a controversial penalty just six minutes into the game after VAR ruled that Inter Miami’s Allen had clipped Fernandes on the edge of the area. Striker Samu Omorodion converted from the spot, despite Inter keeper Óscar Ustari getting a strong hand to the shot.
Inter Miami responded with urgency in the second half. Within two minutes of the restart, midfielder Tomás Segovia brought them level with a superbly taken finish, dashing into the box to guide a curling shot into the top corner.
Then came Messi’s moment.
Awarded a free-kick just outside the box after a soft foul, the Argentine maestro stepped up and curled a vintage left-footed effort past the wall and into the bottom corner, sending fans into raptures and putting Inter Miami 2–1 ahead.
Porto push, but Miami hold firm
Despite going behind, Porto came agonisingly close to equalising. Varela rattled the post with a long-range effort in the 44th minute, while Mora saw his shot cleared off the line by Miami defender Franco Falcón moments later.
In the 75th minute, William almost capitalised on a defensive mix-up, only to be denied by Ustari.
Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano made key changes late in the game, including replacing Segovia with Redondo to help stabilise the midfield.
As seven minutes of added time ticked away, Inter Miami held their ground with gritty defending and tactical discipline, ultimately securing a memorable win.
