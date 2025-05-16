As the 2025 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership Super 6 reaches its thrilling conclusion, the league board has reeled out a record-breaking ₦24.5 million prize pool.

Announced ahead of the final round of fixtures on 17 May, with four teams still in contention, the prize pool highlights the league’s commitment to rewarding excellence and supporting all participating clubs.

Champions set to earn ₦10 million — But everyone wins

According to the NWFL’s revised structure, this year’s champions will walk away with ₦10 million, maintaining the payout benchmark set over the last two editions.

The runners-up will receive ₦6 million, while the third-placed side will earn ₦4 million. Both amounts represent a ₦1 million boost compared to the 2024 edition.

However, the most notable upgrade is for the bottom three teams, who will each take home ₦1.5 million, triple what was offered last season (₦500,000).

The league says this adjustment will ease financial strain and encourage competitiveness at all levels.

Nkechi Obi: ‘We’re professionalising women’s football’

NWFL Chairperson Nkechi Obi hailed the development as vital to the league’s broader mission to professionalise women’s football in Nigeria.

“This is a deliberate step to ensure that all clubs leave the NWFL Premiership Super 6 with something tangible,” Ms Obi said.

“By increasing the financial rewards, especially for the bottom three, we’re reinforcing our commitment to professionalising the women’s game and encouraging more investment at club level.”

She added that the revised structure aligns with global best practices and conveys that women’s football in Nigeria no longer operates in the shadows.

Continental stakes and global opportunities

Beyond the cash incentives, the eventual winners will also claim Nigeria’s sole ticket to the WAFU Zone B qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League, the gateway to Africa’s elite club tournament.

Should they reach the final of the continental showpiece, they would also qualify for the maiden edition of the FIFA Women’s Club World Championship, scheduled for next year.

The title race: Four teams, one crown

With just one matchday left, the 2025 NWFL Super 6 is shaping up to be one of the most dramatic finales in recent memory.

Four clubs: Bayelsa Queens, defending champions Edo Queens, former winners Nasarawa Amazons, and impressive debutants Remo Stars Ladies, remain locked in the title race, making Saturday’s fixtures must-watch events.

In a testament to the league’s growing competitiveness, the last four editions of the Super 6 have produced four different champions; a trend that adds extra suspense to who will lift the trophy this time.

National spotlight through StarTimes broadcast

This year’s tournament has also enjoyed improved visibility, thanks to live broadcasts on StarTimes, which have brought the action to homes nationwide and elevated the competition’s profile like never before.

As the final whistle approaches, Nigerian women’s football stands at a turning point, driven by increased investment, broader exposure, and a league structure that rewards ambition at every level.

For players, coaches, and fans alike, the 2025 NWFL Super 6 isn’t just a championship; it’s a statement of progress, pride, and possibility.

