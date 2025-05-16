The Business Council for Africa, in collaboration with BrandComms and African Business, is delighted to announce the shortlist of the BCA Business Book of the Year Awards.

This annual competition, which is now in its third year, is dedicated to illuminating the compelling business narratives that promote Africa’s socio-economic development.

In recognising the stories (re)shaping Africa’s business landscape, the BCA African Business Book of the Year awards brings together key figures in African publishing and business while honouring the talented authors and publishers responsible for bringing these stories of African entrepreneurship and resilience to life.

This year’s BCA Business Book of the Year shortlist features an interesting mix from biographies of business leaders to a focus on manufacturing and capital market reforms, African economics and infrastructure, intra-Africa travel and the economics of skit making, gas as alternative feedstock for industry and Africa’s response to COVID-19.

The judging panel is made up of respected African business and thought leaders as well as media executives: Arnold Ekpe, Chairperson of BCA, and chair of the Judging Committee; Chris Ogbechie, former Dean of Lagos Business School; Moky Makura, CEO of AfricaNoFilter; Terhas Berhe, Managing Director and Founder of Brand Communications; Omar Ben Yedder, Publisher of African Business and New African magazine and Anver Versi, Editor of New African and African Banker magazine.

Commenting on the BCA African Business Book of the Year awards, Arnold Ekpe still thinks Africans need to get better at telling their stories: “We have seen research that has quantified the cost of the risk premium we are paying. This is because we are simply not good at telling our stories, and more importantly our business stories. We are seeing more business books being published but the numbers are still tame given that many amazing businesses are emerging on the continent and that we are leading in many sectors, from tech to fashion to film to finance or mining.”

The winner and runners-up for this year will be unveiled at the awards ceremony scheduled to take place in London on July 4th, 2025, at the Institute of Directors, 116 Pall Mall, London SW1Y 5ED, United Kingdom.

The winner will receive a trophy and $10,000! The second and third placed winners will receive $5,000 and $2,500, respectively.

Last year’s winners were How Africa Trades by Professor David Luke; Africa is not a Country by Dipo Faloyin and Ethiopian Airlines: The African Aviation Powerhouse by Jozef Mols

The 2025 BCA African Business Book of the Year shortlisted books in no particular order:

1. A West African Entrepreneur’s Challenging Path to Financial Freedom by Ike Onyema Obi and Janine de Nyssche

2. Africonomics: A History of Western Ignorance and African Economics by Bronwen Everill

3. Essentials of Leadership in Africa by Bella L. Galperin and Caren B. Scheepers;

4. In Her Hands: Shaping the Future of Manufacturing in Africa by Demi Samande;

5. Africa’s Global infrastructures by Jana Honke, Eric Cezne, Yifan Yang

6. Skit Economy: How Nigeria’s Comedy Skit-Makers Are Redefining Africa’s Digital Content Landscape by Bell Ihua, Ph.D.

7. The Traveller: Crossing Borders and Connecting Africa – Thebe Ikalafeng

8. All hands on deck for capital markets reform by Arunma Oteh

9. Riding the Storm: The Untold Story of Africa’s Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic by Toni Kan

10. The Rise of Gas by Engineer Charles A. Osezua

For more details about the Awards ceremony, visit – https://bcafrica.org/book-awards/

