Nigeria’s U20 boys, Flying Eagles, have arrived in the Egyptian capital of Cairo as the seven-time African champions get set for the 17th Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals starting in the North African country on Sunday.

A delegation of 24 players and nine officials led by Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu touched down at the Cairo International Airport aboard an Egypt Air flight on Sunday evening.

The team is lodged at Jewel Sports City and Aqua Resort and are expected to have their first training session on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles will square up to the host nation, the Young Pharaohs of Egypt, on Tuesday evening as part of their build-up to the Africa U20 Cup of Nations, billed to take place from 27 April – 18 May.

The match is slated for 5 p.m. local time (4 p.m. Nigeria time) at the Cairo International Stadium.

Nigeria get their campaign underway against Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo on Thursday 1st May.

The Africa U20 Cup of Nations serves as a qualifying tournament for the FIFA U20 World Cup finals scheduled for 27 September – 19 October in Chile.

All four semi-finalists at the tournament in Egypt will represent Africa at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals.

