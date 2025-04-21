In the heart of Ibadan on Sunday evening, under the quiet stands of a banned home crowd, Remo Stars took a giant leap toward etching their name in Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) history.

With just four games left in the 2024/2025 season, the Sky Blue Stars delivered a crucial blow in the Southwestern derby, edging hosts Shooting Stars 1-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

The win, which marked their fifth away victory this season, keeps Remo Stars firmly perched atop the league table with 65 points from 34 matches, seven points clear of their closest challengers.

And while congratulatory messages pour in, head coach Daniel Ogunmodede is not entertaining complacency.

Oyowah’s precision makes the difference

The decisive moment came in the 30th minute. A well-crafted cross from Ismail Sodiq met the head of Alex Oyowah, whose perfectly timed header soared into the top corner, leaving the Shooting Stars goalkeeper no chance and sealing all three points for the visitors.

That goal was the difference in a tense derby that saw Remo Stars hold their ground with defensive solidity and tactical discipline.

Ogunmodede: We’re not champions yet

Despite the excitement from fans and pundits hailing Remo Stars as near-certain champions, Coach Daniel Ogunmodede remains firmly grounded.

“We don’t need to relax on our oars. We are not getting carried away with congratulatory messages,” Ogunmodede said post-match.

“We quite understand that a champion will always emerge at the end. So we are going to fight till the end.”

Remo Stars have come painfully close to NPFL success in recent seasons, finishing second on multiple occasions. But this time, Ogunmodede is determined to break the jinx.

“We’ve had the opportunity of being champions for close to 2-3 seasons. We don’t want to be ‘nearly’ again; we want to be champions. And in being a champion, we need to fight again. That’s what we will do for the remaining four games.”

What’s different this time?

Asked about what sets this campaign apart from the last two, Ogunmodede pointed to newfound stability and sharp focus within the club’s ranks.

“That’s what we’re doing differently. We’ve won more away matches. We are more focused, better stable now. The club is a process we’ve built together. We give it our all, and this season, we are more stable. That’s the advantage we have.”

Remo Stars have indeed shown remarkable consistency, especially on the road, an edge that has separated them from the rest of the chasing pack.

Empty stands, Hollow victory?

Though thrilled with the result, Ogunmodede expressed disappointment at the absence of fans, owing to the stadium ban placed on Shooting Stars.

“Without spectators, football is nothing,” he lamented. “You can see I still have my voice. I’ve never been in this stadium and still had my voice at the end of the game.”

“I’m happy we got the three points, but I’m not happy the spectators were not here. They are the icing on the cake. Without them, football is nothing.”

Final Stretch: Four battles remain

With four games to go, Remo Stars are closer than ever to clinching their first NPFL title, a moment that could redefine the club’s trajectory and legacy.

But as Ogunmodede made clear, no champagne will be popped until the final whistle of the final match. Until then, it’s all eyes on the prize and both feet firmly on the gas.

