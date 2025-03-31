For Terem Moffi, the past eight months have been a test of patience, resilience, and faith.

The Super Eagles striker suffered a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during pre-season in July 2024, an injury that forced him to undergo surgery and miss the entire first half of the season.

But on Saturday night, the 24-year-old finally stepped back onto the pitch for OGC Nice, marking his return to competitive football after a 243-day absence.

Though his side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Monaco at the Stade Louis II, Moffi’s return was a major personal victory he wasted no time acknowledging on social media.

Moffi’s emotional return to action

Moffi was introduced in the 82nd minute as Nice pushed desperately for an equaliser.

Though he couldn’t change the outcome of the match, his brief cameo signalled the end of a gruelling recovery process.

Shortly after the game, Moffi took to social media to express his gratitude.

“I can only say thank you, Lord Jesus, for everything. See you guys next week,” Moffi wrote.

For a player on the sidelines for over eight months, the simple yet heartfelt message spoke volumes about his relief and joy to be back on the pitch.

Building match fitness

While Moffi is officially back, his journey to full-match fitness is far from over. After such a long layoff, Nice’s coaching staff will gradually ease him back into action to avoid any setbacks.

The Nigerian striker will unlikely start immediately, as the club will prioritise his long-term fitness over rushing him back into the lineup.

Nice have coped pretty well in his absence and won’t need to take any unnecessary risks with his recovery.

Despite these challenges, Moffi will be hoping to make a bigger impact in Nice’s next fixture against Nantes, where he could go head-to-head with Super Eagles teammate Moses Simon, who was on the scoresheet for Nantes in their 3-2 loss to Le Havre.

Moffi’s road to redemption is up next

Moffi’s return is great news for both Nice and the Super Eagles, but there’s still a long way to go before he’s back to his best and a source of selection headache to the Super Eagles’ new head coach, Eric Chelle.

For Nice, he provides an extra attacking option as they push to finish the season strong, while for Nigeria, his recovery comes at a crucial time, with important international fixtures ahead.

While he may have to wait until next season before becoming a guaranteed starter again, one thing is certain: Terem Moffi is back, and his journey to redemption has just begun.

