Today, cover page headlines in Nigerian newspapers vary, highlighting different news developments nationwide.
The Punch reported, “CDS squad goes after killers as Okpebholo consults give.”
“Why we removed FCT from TSA -Tinubu,” Daily Monitor reported.
|
The Matrix reported that “PFN Condemns Killing Of Hunters In Edo, Cautions Against Reprisal Attack.”
“High interest rates choke real sector as banks break N1tr profit threshold,” The Guardian reported.
According to the Blueprint, “Tinubu, Sultan, Alaalin, others urge compassion, charity.”
“Uromi killings: Families seek justice, share victims’ last moments,” Daily Trust reported.
“Tinubu: I almost quit 2023 presidential race,” The Sun wrote.
“Inefficiencies, liquidity strain hold down power sector growth,” the Independent reported.
Business Day states, “Interbank rate hits 5 yr high as CBN tightens liquidity.”
READ ALSO: INTERVIEW: Why Nigeria must increase domestic funding for family planning – UNFPA Official
The New Nigerian reported, “Eid-el-Fitr: Citizens laud Tinubu, Dangote Refinery over fuel price stability.”
We thank Abiola Ayankunbi, a media management expert, for providing screenshots of the newspapers’ front pages.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999