Seven-time African champions Nigeria will commence their participation in the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of Nations finals with a game against the Young Pharaohs of Egypt on Wednesday, 30 April, at the 20,000-capacity Amadou Gon Coulibaly stadium in Korhogo.

The encounter is billed to kick off at 5 p.m. CIV time (6 p.m. Nigeria time).

The Flying will next take on Morocco’s Young Atlas Lions at the same venue, starting at 8 p.m. local time (9pm Nigeria time) on Saturday, 3 May.

Nigeria, who qualified for the finals following a successful defence of their WAFU B U20 Championship title in Lome in October 2024, will then wrap up their group B campaign with a session against South Africa, also in Korhogo on Tuesday, 6 May, starting from 5 p.m. local time (6 p.m. Nigeria time).

The Flying Eagles, quarter-finalists of the last edition of the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina in 2023, are currently camping in Katsina, courtesy of the State Government, in the first phase of their final preparations for the continental championship.

A semi-final spot in Côte d’Ivoire will guarantee the Eagles a place in this year’s FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile, 27th September – 19th October.

