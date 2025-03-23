Tension is brewing in Kano following the announcement of plans by the two rival emirs, Aminu Ado Bayero and Lamido Sanusi, for Sallah durbar processions – a ritual marking the end of Ramadan fasting.

The two men have claimed the emirship position since the state government removed Mr Bayero last May and reinstated his deposed predecessor, Mr Sanusi, under a new emirates law.

Aside from Mr Sanusi, the governor also appointed the Emir of Karaye, Muhammad Maharaz; the Emir of Rano, Muhammad Umaru; and the Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Abdulkadir.

Mr Ado Bayero is challenging his removal in court.

The two claimants to the Kano stool have since been installed in two different palaces.

Mr Sanusi is holding court at the main Kano emir’s palace, while Mr Ado Bayero is at the mini palace at the Nassarawa GRA, both in Kano city.

On Tuesday, Governor Abba Yusuf directed the state’s emirate councils to commence preparations for the Sallah durbar procession.

The governor’s directive is contained in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, after a Ramadan iftar held at the Government House with the emirs he appointed.

“Governor Yusuf stated that his administration will not relent and will not allow any adversaries to deprive citizens of this cherished right (durbar procession).

“He assured the public that all security agencies in the state will be engaged to provide adequate protection for the people during the celebration”, the statement stated.

Following the governor’s directive, Mr Ado Bayero, in a letter signed by his private secretary, Abdullahi Kwaru, informed the security agencies of his intention to conduct a durbar.

The letter said Mr Ado Bayero will also celebrate his fifth anniversary as the Emir of Kano.

“The purpose of this letter is to formally notify the security agencies in Kano State particularly the Police Force that year’s Sallah events co-incided with fifth anniversary of his Highness on the throne of his forefathers with assurance that all activities will be conducted peacefully”, Mr Ado Bayero stated.

The durbar procession

The durbar usually draws thousands of spectators to the city. However, there is a fear of clashes between the supporters of the two rival emirs.

The Sallah Durbar procession is usually held twice a year. It is a symbol of the cultural heritage of Kano and some ancient towns in Northern Nigeria.

The Durbar features four days of grandeur, horsemanship and equestrian parades. Beginning with Hawan Sallah, it moves to Hawan Daushe, Hawan Nassarawa, and ends with Hawan Doriya and Fanisau.

Each day of the procession has its unique cultural meaning.

