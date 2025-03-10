New Lagos State FA Cup champions Inter Lagos FC have scored another big goal, but this time off the pitch.

The club has secured a strategic partnership with Lotus Bank to improve grassroots football in Lagos and beyond.

According to a statement issued at the weekend, the collaboration aims to empower young talent, foster sports excellence, and strengthen the local football ecosystem.

Inter Lagos FC, known for its dynamic playing style and community engagement, has been making waves in Nigerian football since its entry into the scene in 2023.

The partnership with Lotus Bank will provide the club with crucial financial backing, enabling it to continue its rise in domestic and international football.

Kafilat Araoye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Bank, highlighted the bank’s commitment to strategic partnerships that empower communities and drive long-term growth.

“Football is a powerful tool for youth engagement, economic opportunity, and social cohesion. Our collaboration with Inter Lagos aligns with our vision of supporting initiatives that create lasting impact,” she stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Lanre Vigo, co-founder and CEO of Inter Lagos FC, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the alignment between both brands.

ALSO READ: Debutant Sporting Lagos FC dream of winning NPFL

“Inter Lagos has always been about community, development, and a bold vision for the future. This partnership with Lotus Bank is a major milestone and a testament to our growth and ambition. It reflects confidence in what we’re building and our commitment to elevating football in Nigeria.”

The partnership announcement comes at a historic moment for Inter Lagos FC, as the team recently dethroned Ikorodu City FC as the Lagos State FA Cup champions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

