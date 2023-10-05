Sporting Lagos FC believe they can win the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) as newcomers, following their victory over Gombe United FC.

The Chairman of the club, Godwin Enakhena, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the club’s promising start in the 2023/2024 NPFL season with a 2-0 win.

NAN reports that Sporting Lagos in a Match-day 1 fixture on Monday defeated Gombe United 2-0 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena. After the victory, Enakhena said that the club had more up its sleeves.

He then revealed that winning the league was the club’s primary target.

“The target for us is to win the league, we want to win it, and we have been drumming that for people to hear.

“Who says it is not possible? Ocean Boys of Port Harcourt have done it, and some other clubs abroad also did it.

“Winning the league is achievable. We want to play on the continental level come next season, and I think we can do that.

“We have put together some quality players that can make the difference at the end of the day,” he said.

On the team’s performance at the league opener, Enakhena, a former chairman of Lagos-based MFM FC said it was cheering to start the league on a brighter note.

“This is what we have planned for. We want to start the league on a good note. We all know that in football, the first game matters a lot.

“The first win will tell how far you are going.’’

He expressed confidence that the club would win its next match, which is against Akwa United.

“We needed to win so as to send the right message that we are ready for the Nigerian Premier Football League,” he said.

Enakhena told NAN that his experience at MFM FC was an advantage in administering Sporting Lagos FC.

“The first thing I will be bringing to Sporting Lagos FC is experience which cannot be bought.

“When I started Sporting Lagos FC at Ilaji in Ibadan, I said we would not spend more than a season in the lower league.

“It is not about me; it is the confidence that whatever I do, God is behind it. I will put in my best and everything that I got, and leave the rest for God.

“MFM FC’s job was a different kettle of fish because the vision is about youth empowerment, while Sporting Lagos FC is purely business-driven,’’ Enakhena said.

He said that the management of Sporting Lagos was determined to build an appealing brand.

“People must see the product and want to buy it,” he said.

NAN

