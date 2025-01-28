Sevilla’s latest signing, Nigerian striker Akor Adams, has generated significant excitement among fans and pundits.

At an unveiling press conference on Tuesday, Sevilla’s Technical Director, Víctor Orta, explained why Adams was the club’s top choice.

According to Orta, Adams’ impressive track record in Norway and France made him a standout candidate.

“He is a player we have been following for some time. In his time in Norway and at the beginning in Montpellier, he had excellent numbers,” Orta revealed.

Orta highlighted Adams’ physicality, speed, and ability to play with his back to goal as key qualities that made him an attractive signing.

“He is a very complete striker who has already played in a competitive league like the French league, with a lot of marking and intensity. Here he can add and contribute with all those qualities,” Orta added.

One of the primary reasons Adams was signed was to provide a different type of attacking threat.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

As Orta explained, “He’s difficult for opposing centre-backs to mark because he’s not only tall. He is agile and mobile. This is one of the reasons to occupy the area with a player with different characteristics to what we currently have.”

More qualities

Adams’ ability to hold up the ball, create chances for his teammates, and finish clinically were also major factors in Sevilla’s decision to sign him.

“He is a good finisher. He even assists with his head, he creates lots of chances for his teammates to get on the end of,” Orta noted.

The signing of Adams is also a testament to Sevilla’s meticulous recruitment process.

As Orta emphasised, “We conduct a technical, economic, suitability, and adaptability evaluation. The decision is made by the sporting director, the president, and the coach. We decided that Akor could contribute more from the start, and that was the decision, laying everything on the table.”

With Adams on board, Sevilla’s attacking options have been significantly bolstered. As the transfer window approaches its climax, Sevilla fans will be eager to see how Adams fits into the team’s strategy and contributes to the club’s success.

Adams becomes the third Nigerian player at Sevilla, joining Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho.

However, reports suggest that Iheanacho may leave the club before the transfer window closes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

