Sevilla’s latest signing, Nigerian striker Akor Adams, has generated significant excitement among fans and pundits.
At an unveiling press conference on Tuesday, Sevilla’s Technical Director, Víctor Orta, explained why Adams was the club’s top choice.
According to Orta, Adams’ impressive track record in Norway and France made him a standout candidate.
“He is a player we have been following for some time. In his time in Norway and at the beginning in Montpellier, he had excellent numbers,” Orta revealed.
|
Orta highlighted Adams’ physicality, speed, and ability to play with his back to goal as key qualities that made him an attractive signing.
One of the primary reasons Adams was signed was to provide a different type of attacking threat.
As Orta explained, “He’s difficult for opposing centre-backs to mark because he’s not only tall. He is agile and mobile. This is one of the reasons to occupy the area with a player with different characteristics to what we currently have.”
More qualities
Adams’ ability to hold up the ball, create chances for his teammates, and finish clinically were also major factors in Sevilla’s decision to sign him.
“He is a good finisher. He even assists with his head, he creates lots of chances for his teammates to get on the end of,” Orta noted.
The signing of Adams is also a testament to Sevilla’s meticulous recruitment process.
READ ALSO: UCL: Ademola Lookman suffers knee injury ahead of Barca clash
As Orta emphasised, “We conduct a technical, economic, suitability, and adaptability evaluation. The decision is made by the sporting director, the president, and the coach. We decided that Akor could contribute more from the start, and that was the decision, laying everything on the table.”
With Adams on board, Sevilla’s attacking options have been significantly bolstered. As the transfer window approaches its climax, Sevilla fans will be eager to see how Adams fits into the team’s strategy and contributes to the club’s success.
Adams becomes the third Nigerian player at Sevilla, joining Chidera Ejuke and Kelechi Iheanacho.
However, reports suggest that Iheanacho may leave the club before the transfer window closes.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999