Atalanta BC’s Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, has sustained a knee injury that is set to sideline him from Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against FC Barcelona.
The news, confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, happened on the training ground.
Aside from the crunch clash against Barcelona, there are fears the reigning African Player of the Year might also miss some Serie A fixtures with this setback.
The severity of the injury and the estimated recovery timeline will be determined after further medical evaluations in the coming days.
|
Lookman has been a pivotal figure for both club and country.
The 27-year-old has been instrumental for Atalanta this season, contributing significantly to their attacking prowess.
His absence poses a challenge for head coach Gian Piero Gasperini as the team prepares for a demanding schedule.
The timing of Lookman’s injury is particularly unfortunate given the recent AFCON 2025 draw, which placed Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.
The draw, conducted on Monday, has set the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive group stage.
READ ALSO: Ademola Lookman makes history with first goal of 2025
Tunisia, a perennial powerhouse in African football, will be Nigeria’s toughest challenge, while Uganda and Tanzania are expected to provide stiff competition as well.
It is expected Atalanta will provide updates on Lookman’s condition as more information becomes available.
Fans and teammates alike are hopeful for his swift recovery and return to the pitch.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999