Atalanta BC’s Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, has sustained a knee injury that is set to sideline him from Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against FC Barcelona.

The news, confirmed by renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, happened on the training ground.

Aside from the crunch clash against Barcelona, there are fears the reigning African Player of the Year might also miss some Serie A fixtures with this setback.

The severity of the injury and the estimated recovery timeline will be determined after further medical evaluations in the coming days.

Lookman has been a pivotal figure for both club and country.

The 27-year-old has been instrumental for Atalanta this season, contributing significantly to their attacking prowess.

His absence poses a challenge for head coach Gian Piero Gasperini as the team prepares for a demanding schedule.

The timing of Lookman’s injury is particularly unfortunate given the recent AFCON 2025 draw, which placed Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

The draw, conducted on Monday, has set the stage for what promises to be a highly competitive group stage.

Tunisia, a perennial powerhouse in African football, will be Nigeria’s toughest challenge, while Uganda and Tanzania are expected to provide stiff competition as well.

It is expected Atalanta will provide updates on Lookman’s condition as more information becomes available.

Fans and teammates alike are hopeful for his swift recovery and return to the pitch.

