Remo Stars secured a historic 2-1 victory over Akwa United at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday.

The result is among the highlights

from the matchday 20 fixtures of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Sunday’s win solidified the Sky Blue Stars’ position at the top of the league table and showcased their resilience and determination.

Remo Stars now have a five-point cushion ahead of title rivals Rivers United.

Crunch clash in Uyo

The game started with Akwa United taking an early lead in the 6th minute through Uche Sabastine, who capitalised on a defensive lapse to put the home side ahead.

Despite the early setback, Remo Stars maintained their composure and continued to press for an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Samuel Anakwe found the back of the net, levelling the score.

The Sky Blue Stars completed their comeback in the 84th minute, with Olamilekan Adebayo scoring the decisive goal that sealed the victory for the visitors.

The match statistics highlighted the closely contested nature of the game.

Akwa United had three corners compared to Remo Stars’ four, and both teams managed six shots on target each.

Akwa United committed 17 fouls, resulting in three yellow cards, while Remo Stars had 15 and one yellow card.

The goalkeepers were also busy, with Akwa United’s keeper making four saves and Remo Stars’ keeper making five.

Other results

In another exciting fixture, Plateau United edged out Rivers United with a 2-1 victory.

Olawale Doyeni opened the scoring for Plateau United in the 21st minute, and Emmanuel Ihezuo secured the win with a goal in stoppage time.

Ndifreke Effiong pulled one back for Rivers United in the 87th minute, but it wasn’t enough to salvage a point.

Heartland pipped Lobi Stars 1-0 in the other fixture played on Sunday.

John Bassey’s 57th-minute goal sealed all three points for the Naze Millionaires.

League standings

Remo Stars continue to lead the pack with an impressive 12 wins and three draws, amassing 39 points.

Close behind are Rivers United, who have secured 34 points with nine wins and seven draws.

Shooting Stars SC occupy third place with 33 points, showcasing their attacking prowess with 10 wins and three draws.

Rangers International hold onto fourth place with 31 points, achieving eight wins and seven draws.

Rounding out the top five are Abia Warriors with 30 points, boasting nine wins and three draws.

At the other end of the table, Lobi Stars, Akwa United and Nasarawa United are in the relegation zone as they occupy the bottom three positions.

