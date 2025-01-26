The police have arrested a suspect over the killing of a man during a clash between members of two communities at a wedding in Niger State.

Jamilu Saidu, a resident of Kumbashi District of Mariga Local Government Area, allegedly killed 30-year-old Iliyasu Aminu in the fracas.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the clash was between two villages, Yabawa and Ungwar Sarkin-Daji, at a wedding in Kumbashi District.

The police spokesperson said Mr Saidu struck Mr Aminu with a machete on the head, leading to his death.

“On January 18, 2025, at about 8:00 p.m., police operatives from Bangi Division arrested one Jamilu Saidu of Kumbashi District, Mariga LGA, for culpable homicide. The incident occurred during a fight between Yabawa and Ungwar Sarkin-Daji villages at a marriage ceremony in Kumbashi District,” the statement read.

Mr Abiodun said the suspect confessed to the crime and has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further investigation and prosecution.

