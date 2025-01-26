Despite Saturday’s washout against England, Nigerian’s Junior Female Yellow Greens are still in contention for a place in Malaysia’s semi-finals of the 2025 ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Junior Female Yellow Greens were billed to begin their Super Six campaign against England at the Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak, on Saturday, but the game was abandoned due to a wet playing surface.

As both sides shared a point in the game, Nigeria are now third in the Super Six Group 2 with three points, needing a win against Ireland in their last game on Wednesday to stand a chance of advancing.

South Africa leads the Super Six group with six points, followed by England with four points, while Nigeria are third with three points, thanks to a better net run rate than the USA.

Before the tournament, the Nigerian team had set a semi-final target for themselves, and their progress into the current stage was no mean feat either.

They caused an upset in the tournament’s group stages, beating New Zealand by two runs in their second game.

Having played only two games out of a possible four games so far, Nigeria’s win percentage is 50%, placing them eighth in the 16-nation tourney.

Defending champions India, Australia and South Africa are the countries with a 100% win record.

Nigeria’s second Super Six game against Ireland will be played at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi.

