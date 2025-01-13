Éric Chelle, the newly appointed head coach of the Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, has expressed his commitment to restoring the team’s former glory.

In an Instagram post after his official unveiling ceremony in Abuja on Monday, Chelle addressed Nigerians, expressing his honour and humility at being entrusted with the role.

“It is with immense honor and profound humility that I assume the role of head coach of your national team, the Super Eagles,” Chelle stated. “I want to express my gratitude for the trust that has been placed in me, and let me say this: I am ready. We are ready.”

Chelle acknowledged the passion and talent that defines Nigerian football, stating, “Nigeria is a nation of passion, talent, and pride. Here, football is not just a sport—it is a flame that unites millions of hearts across the country and the diaspora.”

Major goal

The new coach outlined his clear goal: to return the Super Eagles to the pinnacle of world football. “My goal is clear: to restore the Super Eagles to the pinnacle of world football, where they truly belong,” Chelle emphasized.

“This will require hard work, discipline, and a strategy that is both ambitious and realistic.”

Chelle expressed his confidence in the team’s potential and the power of Nigerians to rally behind their heroes on the field.

“I firmly believe in the potential of this team and the power of Nigerians to rally behind their heroes on the field,” he said. “Every match, every training session, every decision will be made in the best interest of our nation, with a clear vision: to make all of Nigeria proud with every victory.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Chelle invited Nigerians to join him on this new journey, promising to revive the glory of the Super Eagles and proudly carry the nation’s colors on the world stage.

“I invite you to walk with me on this new journey,” he said. “Together, we will revive the glory of the Super Eagles. Together, we will proudly carry the colors of this great nation.”

As the Super Eagles embark on this new journey under Chelle’s leadership, Nigerians will be eagerly watching to see the team’s progress and success on the international stage.

Historic

Chelle’s appointment marks a historic moment as he becomes the first non-Nigerian African to take charge of the Super Eagles. With dual citizenship of Mali and France and an extensive football career in Europe and Africa, Chelle brings a unique perspective to the role.

READ ALSO: NFF officially unveils Eric Chelle as new Super Eagles Head Coach

The former defender, who played for clubs like Valenciennes and Châteauroux in France, transitioned to coaching after retirement.

Before joining the Super Eagles, he managed Algerian club MC Oran, resigning from the role to take up the NFF’s offer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

