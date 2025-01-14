On Monday, the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise frowned at the absence of the Minister of Interior, Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, at a public hearing on the operations of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The committee also registered its displeasure with the absence of the Cotroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, and the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap, among other officials.

It was to investigate the modernisation project of the NCS (e-customs) concession to the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP)

NAN also reports that the role of Webb Fontaine in the e-customs framework, as well as the need to employ modern technology to secure Nigeria’s borders and address the challenges posed by illegal migration and border management, is under probe.

A committee member, Olumide Osoba (APC-Ogun), said that Section 88 of the Constitution gave the parliament the power to invite any individual for an explanation.

Mr Osoba said that the investigative hearing could not be held as those representing the chief executives of the agencies were not in the position to provide the answers sought by the parliament.

Also speaking, Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP-Rivers) said that the refusal of the heads of the agencies to appear was an affront to the parliament.

According to him, if they refuse to appear on the next adjourned date, the committee and the parliament would invoke its powers and recommend their removal from office.

Mr Abiante said their refusal to honour the parliamentary invitation would mean they were either tired of the job or incompetent to carry out their assigned duties.

In his ruling, the Chairman of the Committee on Customs, Leke Abejide (ADC-Kogi), said that the investigative hearing aimed to improve government revenue generation.

He stated that the hearing was also targeted at ensuring the country’s security by implementing measures to improve border security.

Mr Abejide said that despite the busy schedule of the lawmakers, they still made time to carry out the national assignment.

He said that the hearing would be rescheduled to after the budget defence when the officials would be available to answer questions from members.

(NAN)

