Éric Chelle has been officially introduced as the new head coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles, becoming the 42nd coach to manage the team in its storied history.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Monday at the conference room of the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja, with key dignitaries, including the Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, and Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi, in attendance.

Chelle, a former Mali international defender, steps into this high-profile role after resigning as head coach of Algerian club MC Oran.

At 47, he makes history as the first non-Nigerian African to manage the three-time African champions.

Born in Côte d’Ivoire to Malian parents and holding dual Malian and French citizenship, Chelle brings a wealth of experience from his playing and coaching careers in Africa and Europe.

Dream appointment

During his unveiling, Chelle expressed his pride and enthusiasm about taking charge of the Super Eagles.

“I’m so proud and honoured to be the new Super Eagles head coach. Nigeria has a great history with quality players like Ikpeba, Amokachi, Amuneke, Yekini, Oliseh, Eguavoen, Finidi, West, Obi Mikel, and Babangida,” he said.

“I was a fan then, and with this new generation too—Lookman, Osimhen, and others—I am excited to be a part of this journey.”

The coach also revealed his ambition to transform the Super Eagles into an attacking force.

“I love scoring goals. My teams are never lacking in goals, and the Super Eagles will be no exception—we will score goals,” Chelle added confidently.

The present Super Eagles are blessed with a lot of attacking options including the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and many more waiting in the wings to get a chance to wear Nigeria’s Green and White colours

New era

Though challenged by many as an awkward appointment, Chelle’s arrival signals a new chapter for Nigerian football, with the coach coming in with his own team of trusted backroom staff, including Hadi Taboubi as First Assistant, Thomas Gornourec as Fitness Trainer, and Jean Daniel Padovani as Goalkeeper Trainer.

Together, they are tasked with revitalising a Super Eagles side aiming for success in upcoming competitions.

One of Chelle’s immediate responsibilities is overseeing preparations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), set to be co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania.

His supervisory role in the tournament is expected to provide insight into his coaching philosophy and tactical approach.

Chelle’s appointment comes at a critical time for Nigerian football, with expectations high following the Super Eagles’ disappointing absence from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The NFF’s decision to appoint Chelle underscores their belief in his ability to unite the team, implement a winning strategy, and inspire a new generation of Nigerian talent.

Having played professionally in France for clubs like Valenciennes and Châteauroux and later transitioning into coaching, Chelle brings a unique blend of European professionalism and African football knowledge to the Super Eagles.

