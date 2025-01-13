A new study has found that children who experience frequent infections during their first three years of life may be at a higher risk of developing moderate to severe illnesses and requiring antibiotic treatment in later childhood.

JAMA Network Open The research, published in, highlights that frequent early-life infections, such as common colds and stomach bugs, may also increase the likelihood of developing chronic disorders later in life.

The researchers noted that the findings align with previous studies linking frequent infections during infancy to a higher risk of cardiometabolic diseases, mental health conditions, and atopic diseases such as eczema, asthma, and hay fever later in life.

Using data from the Copenhagen Prospective Studies on Asthma in Childhood (COPSAC) 2010 cohort, they examined the health of 736 children from birth to age 13. The analysis revealed that each infection episode in early childhood was associated with an increased risk of moderate to severe infections and systemic antibiotic treatment in later childhood.

Understanding long-term effects

The study’s findings suggest that early childhood infections may have a lasting impact on a child’s health.

The researchers observed that frequent exposure to illnesses such as colds, middle ear infections, pneumonia, gastrointestinal infections, or episodes of fever significantly increased the risk of moderate to severe infections or antibiotic use in later childhood.

Additionally, the study revealed a strong link between a high burden of upper or lower respiratory tract infections and an increased risk of pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the exact mechanisms underlying the association between early childhood infections and later health risks are not yet fully understood.

However, separate research has suggested that early-life exposure to respiratory viruses may alter the expression of immune system genes associated with interferons, leaving babies more susceptible to future infections.

The researchers noted that their findings may provide the basis for targeted and more focused disease prevention in specific children.

The lead researcher from the University of Copenhagen, Nicklas Brustad, said this knowledge may provide the basis for targeted and more focused disease prevention in specific children to address risk factors such as smoking and an unhealthy lifestyle.

Call to action

These findings emphasised the importance of disease prevention during early childhood.

The study’s results have significant implications for parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers. By taking proactive steps to prevent infections during early childhood, such as practising good hygiene, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and keeping children up to date on recommended vaccinations, parents and caregivers can help reduce their child’s risk of developing chronic disorders later in life.

Furthermore, the study’s findings highlight the importance of monitoring children’s health during early childhood and providing targeted interventions to prevent infections.

The researchers stated that healthcare providers can play a crucial role in educating families about the risks associated with early childhood infections and providing guidance on how to prevent them.

About JAMA Network Open

JAMA Network Open is a peer-reviewed, open-access medical journal published by the American Medical Association (AMA). It was launched in 2018 and publishes research, reviews, and other articles on a wide range of medical topics.

The medical journal features an open-access model, making articles freely available to readers worldwide. It also offers rapid publication, with articles typically published online within 2-4 weeks of acceptance.

The journal employs rigorous peer review to ensure high-quality and reliable research. Additionally, it covers a broad scope of medical specialties and topics.

