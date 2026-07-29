The State Security Service (SSS) on Wednesday arraigned a man, Samaila Kaigama, on charges of soliciting funds for two terrorist organisations while negotiating the release of kidnap victims earlier this year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution accused the man of raising funds from unsuspecting members of the public, knowing the proceeds would be used to finance terror activities of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and the Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (Boko Haram).

In the charges brought before Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court in Abuja, the prosecution alleged that Mr Kaigama concealed information that could have been useful for the arrest of the terrorists and prevent their acts of terrorism.

The defendant faces four charges centered on raising funds for the terror groups and concealing information about members of the groups.

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He allegedly committed the offence in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State between January and June this year. However, the charges lacked details regarding the kidnap incident and the victims that informed Mr Kaigama’s alleged fund raising.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Following the defendant’s not guilty plea, prosecution lawyer, Caliatus Eze, urged the court to remand the defendant in the protective custody of the SSS in the interest of national security and the defendant.

Ruling, Justice Ibrahim overruled the defence lawyer, Hamza Dantanni, and ordered Mr Kaigama to be remanded in SSS custody.

Justice Ibrahim also ordered that the defendant should be granted unrestricted access to his lawyer and two members of his family, especially his wife and uncle.

According to the judge, Mr Kaigama should receive adequate medical attention.

He then adjourned the matter until 24 September for commencement of trial.

Charges

Count 1 alleged that, sometime between January and June in Abuja and Gwoza LGA in Borno State, the defendant concealed information about acts of terrorism by ISWAP and Boko Haram, an international and nationally proscribed terrorist groups.

The prosecution said even when he knew the information would be of material assistance in apprehending and preventing the commission of acts of terrorism, he failed to disclose the information to any law enforcement or security officer.

In Count 2, the prosecution accused him of negotiating the release of kidnap victims while soliciting funds from unsuspecting members of the public with the intention and knowledge that the funds would be used to finance ISWAP and Boko Haram.

SSS said the offence is contrary to Section 21 of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 21(2) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022..

Count 4 accused the defendant of facilitating transaction and providing financial services in respect of terrorist funds at the direction of ISWAP) and Boko Haram.

The prosecution said the offence is punishable under Section 23 (1) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, among other counts.

(NAN)

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