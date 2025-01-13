A new report by SBM Intelligence highlights the profound impact of road conditions on Nigeria’s transport sector, stating that issues such as traffic congestion, insecurity, and poor road infrastructure have led to delays, increased operational costs, frequent vehicle maintenance, and reduced efficiency, undermining the sector’s productivity and profitability.

The report, published last Thursday, emphasises that addressing Nigeria’s road infrastructure deficiencies is not just a matter of convenience but an economic imperative. It recommends urgently improving the country’s transportation network to enhance efficiency and safety.

“Improved road conditions would significantly reduce delays, lower operational costs, extend vehicle lifespans, and stabilise pricing structures, creating a more efficient and sustainable transport system,” the report said.

SBM Intelligence conducted an updated evaluation of Nigeria’s major roadways, building on its 2017 report. The revised study relies on insights from commercial vehicle drivers who ply these roads daily.

Researchers said commercial vehicle drivers’ firsthand experiences position them to provide valuable insights into the condition of Nigeria’s roads. “We have developed this report by combining their perspectives with our direct observations of various roadways.”

A comprehensive network spanning roads, railways, waterways and airways is crucial for national development, and among these, roads remain the backbone of movement and commerce in Nigeria.

Beyond economic setbacks, the poor state of the road network in Africa’s most populous country has claimed countless lives in preventable accidents. Despite substantial yearly budgets dedicated to road construction and maintenance, the country continues to face a persistent gap in the quality and quantity of its road infrastructure.

Nigeria boasts the largest road network in West Africa, spanning 108,000 kilometres of paved roads. The federal government is responsible for constructing and maintaining 32,000 kilometres of this network. Despite this network, a consistent and independent assessment of the current road conditions is absent.

The report said these highways are not merely infrastructural assets but vital economic and social lifelines.

SBM Intelligence engaged 245 drivers across eight major commercial hubs: Abuja, Calabar, Jos, Kano, Lagos, Maiduguri, Onitsha, and Port Harcourt, to shed light on their realities.

“Through their accounts, we uncover the daily struggles of navigating congested highways, dodging potholes, and grappling with the looming risks of insecurity, and highlight the infrastructure’s impact on commerce, security, and social mobility,” the researchers said. “This survey brings their lived experiences to the forefront, highlighting their struggles and ingenuity in a system that tests their resilience with every journey.”

Key findings

Data from the respondents shows that insecurity remains a pressing issue on Nigeria’s roads. An overwhelming 84.6 per cent of respondents reported experiencing or hearing security incidents along their travel routes.

This stark majority underscores the frequent occurrence of such incidents, leaving only 15.4 per cent of respondents who had not encountered or heard of any. “These findings highlight the pervasive nature of security challenges on the country’s roadways and the urgent need for effective measures to address them,” the researchers said.

About 42 per cent of respondents found the roads somewhat safe, though this varied in degree. Only 2.4 per cent considered the roads very safe, 14.3 per cent rated them generally safe, and 25.3 per cent felt they were moderately safe.

Conversely, a majority (58 per cent) viewed the roads as unsafe, with 34.7 per cent expressing frequent security concerns and 23.3 per cent indicating significant fears of insecurity. “This highlights a prevailing sense of unease among road users, underscoring the urgent need for improved security and infrastructure,” the report said.

The survey further highlighted the existence of dangerous hotspots across Nigeria’s major cities and highways, pinpointing areas with particularly high risks of theft, attacks, and road hazards.

Dangerous hotspots were identified in key urban centres like Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Maiduguri, all critical for interstate travel. These cities, known for heavy traffic, witnessed increased insecurity, especially during peak travel hours in the evening, when commuters are most vulnerable.

During the review period, the Port Harcourt-Warri route in southern Nigeria was the most dangerous, surpassing the Abuja-Kaduna highway which registered some of the most prominent security incidents (such as the Abuja-Kaduna train attack in March 2022.)

Similarly, kidnapping for ransom forms a major security threat to travellers across this route, unlike the Makurdi-Jos route, which has a mix of gang violence and pastoral conflicts that make farmers protest against the government’s poor security provision, which, in turn, leads to roadblocks and attacks against motorists.

Port Harcourt was identified as the most frequently cited hub for dangerous hotspots, with specific areas such as Eleme Junction and the Ihiala-Okigwe Road highlighted as particularly risky.

Following closely, Maiduguri was flagged for its insecurity, with locations like the Damaturu Forest, Maiduguri- Damaturu Road and Daudu-Akeleku areas commonly mentioned as danger zones. Lagos also ranked high, with the Shagamu interchange and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway noted as major security concerns. Respondents consistently flagged these areas as hotspots for criminal activities and road-related dangers, posing significant risks to travellers.

Transportation Times

The survey also showed that road conditions significantly impact transportation times across various routes in Nigeria, often exceeding those predicted by standard navigation tools.

According to the report, the Lagos to Kano route recorded the longest travel time at 20 hours, followed by Kano to Maiduguri at 19 hours and Port Harcourt to Lagos at 16 hours. The Port Harcourt to Abuja route averages 15 hours, while Jos to Maiduguri takes 12.5 hours.

The Port Harcourt to Warri route takes 10 hours, and the Port Harcourt to Onitsha is completed in 8 hours. Lagos to Ibadan takes approximately 3.5 hours.

Compared to the estimated travel times on Google Maps, the actual travel times are significantly longer, primarily due to road issues such as traffic congestion, insecurity, and other factors, the report said.

The survey highlighted widespread dissatisfaction with road conditions, with most respondents perceiving them as subpar. Nearly half of the respondents (48.2 per cent) rated the road surface condition as average, with 20.4 per cent rating it as poor. Only 17.6 per cent considered the road conditions good.

This suggests that the road conditions are not ideal overall, with most respondents viewing them as only fair. “Actual travel times on Nigerian roads are significantly longer than estimated, with delays caused by traffic congestion, insecurity, and poor road infrastructure – leaving nearly 70 per cent of respondents rating road conditions as average or poor,” the report said.

The survey also revealed that potholes (32.9 per cent) and security concerns (25.6 per cent) were the most common issues faced on Nigerian roads.

Furthermore, 29 per cent of the surveyed road users observed no change in road conditions over the past two years. At least 37 per cent of respondents noted improvements, while 34 per cent reported a deterioration in conditions. “This indicates that progress in road infrastructure has been uneven, with some areas improving while others continue to face challenges,” the report noted.

The survey showed that encounters with potholes are prevalent on Nigerian roads. A significant 35.1 per cent of respondents reported coming across potholes occasionally, about one to two times per week.

Meanwhile, 24.9 per cent experienced them moderately, encountering them three to four times weekly, and 15.1 per cent faced them frequently, up to five or six times per week. On the other hand, 19.2 per cent of respondents rarely encountered potholes, and 5.7 per cent reported daily encounters.

Overall, the survey indicates a consensus that improvements in road conditions will yield a positive economic impact. SBM’s analysis of the impact of road conditions on daily transport operations reveals that delays are the most common challenge, hindering 31.8 per cent of operators from reaching their destinations on time. Prolonged travel times impact 23.8 per cent of operators, while increased fuel consumption is reported by 18.8 per cent.

Frequent vehicle damage necessitating repairs troubles 18.4 per cent, and 7.1 per cent experience a general decline in operational efficiency. “These findings underscore that time-related challenges are the most prominent effects of poor road conditions, followed by increased resource consumption and maintenance burdens,” the researchers said.

“Poor road conditions take a toll on vehicle maintenance and longevity, with nearly half (49 per cent) of operators reporting significantly higher maintenance costs and shorter vehicle lifespans. About 25 per cent experience moderate cost increases and reduced longevity, while 15 per cent notice slight cost increases without affecting lifespan. Only 8 per cent report no significant impact, and a small 3 per cent have managed to lower their maintenance costs through improved care practices. These figures highlight the heavy financial burden poor roads impose on transport operators, straining their operations and profitability.”

Recommendations

SBM Intelligence recommends concerted efforts across multiple stakeholders to address the challenges facing Nigeria’s road transport sector. “Poor road infrastructure has created a ripple effect of inefficiencies, increased costs, and strained operator-passenger relationships, and addressing these issues must become a national priority.”

It urges the government to allocate more resources to rehabilitate and maintain critical routes, particularly high-traffic corridors like Lagos-Ibadan, Lagos-Onitsha, and Kano-Maiduguri. “Transparency and accountability in executing these projects are crucial to ensure quality and timely delivery. Leveraging technology to monitor road conditions can also help identify priority areas for repair and ensure that resources are utilised effectively.”

The report notes that insecurity on Nigeria’s roads compounds the challenges of poor infrastructure, making travel unsafe for operators and passengers alike. Therefore, it recommends strengthening security along major routes through increased patrols, surveillance technology, and community engagement is vital to restoring confidence in the transport sector. “Policies addressing infrastructure deficiencies and road safety can help reduce delays and safeguard lives, creating an environment where transport operations thrive.”

“The private sector and development partners have a key role to play through more public-private partnerships (PPPs) to fund and manage road construction and maintenance. Such collaborations can introduce innovative solutions, such as GPS-based traffic systems, to streamline transport operations and improve safety.”

“Addressing these challenges requires a multi-pronged approach. Policymakers must commit to a strategic plan to overhaul Nigeria’s transport infrastructure with clear timelines and measurable outcomes. Transport operators and civil society must work together to hold stakeholders accountable and push for meaningful change. Private investment in infrastructure projects can complement government efforts and spur innovation.”

