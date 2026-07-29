The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified potential flashpoints across Osun State ahead of the 15 August governorship election in the state, urging security agencies to neutralise any attempts at ballot disruption during the poll.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, who is a professor, disclosed this during a meeting under the aegis of the Osun Governorship Election Stakeholders’ Forum on Wednesday in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the commission has integrated the Electoral Risk Management (ERM) framework into its election planning to enable the systematic collection, analysis, and monitoring of risk indicators across the socio-political and security dimensions of the electoral process.

According to him, INEC mapped localised risk corridors, identified emerging threats, anticipated potential flashpoints, prioritised interventions, and implemented mitigation measures, particularly in vulnerable areas of the state.

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He listed the identified hotspots as Atakumosa East, Atakumosa West, Boripe, Ede North, Ede South, Ife Central, Ifedayo, Ila, Osogbo, Ifelodun, and Oriade local government areas.

“These hotspot locations will receive specialised, high-visibility security deployments. Security forces have been issued strict operational directives to neutralise thuggery, cult activities, and any attempt at ballot disruption, while maintaining absolute professional neutrality,” he said.

Mr Amupitan also disclosed that the commission will conduct a mock accreditation exercise on 1 August to test its preparedness ahead of the governorship election.

He said the exercise will be carried out across 12 selected local government areas, with four drawn from each of the state’s three senatorial districts of the state.

The INEC chairman further revealed that the state has a total of 2,339,233 registered voters, noting that 322,822 newly registered voters have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

He added that the commission extended PVC collection till 31 July to enable more eligible voters to obtain their cards.

Addressing the reported attack on INEC officials and the theft of PVCs in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, Amupitan said the serial numbers of the stolen cards would be permanently blacklisted on the central server, while law enforcement agencies are closing in on the perpetrators.

He further directed the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) of the department of the commission to reprint the stolen PVCs to ensure affected voters are not disenfranchised.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, assured that the police, in collaboration with INEC and other security agencies, have developed comprehensive operational strategies to ensure the safety of voters, election officials, observers, journalists, and electoral materials before, during, and after the election.

“The Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency in election security, is fully prepared to discharge its constitutional responsibility with professionalism, impartiality, and respect for the rule of law,” he said.

Mr Gotan added that special attention has been given to identified flashpoints, including enhanced intelligence gathering, continuous stakeholder engagement, and deployment of additional security personnel to those areas.

He warned that any individual or group attempting to disrupt the electoral process will be dealt with according to the law, regardless of status or political affiliation.

The police commissioner also appealed to political actors, their supporters, and other stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully, avoid inflammatory rhetoric, reject violence, and seek lawful means to resolve disputes.

Osun State has seen heightened violence in the build-up to the 15 August governorship election as rival political parties intensify campaigns in the final weeks before the poll.

(NAN)

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