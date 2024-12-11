The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has officially announced that Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

This decision has been met with mixed reactions.

While some critics argue that it is an attempt to “sportswash” the country’s authoritarian regime and human rights record, many others feel it is deserving for the oil-rich kingdom to host the biggest football fiesta.

Not many supported the hosting of the World Cup in Qatar, but it turned out to be a spectacular tournament in which Nigeria’s Super Eagles unfortunately missed out.

Over the years, Saudi Arabia has faced criticism for its human rights violations, restriction of free speech, and lack of women’s rights.

Despite these concerns, the country has been actively investing in sports and hosting various international events, including Formula 1, boxing, golf, and tennis.

The 2034 World Cup will mark the first time the expanded 48-team tournament is held in a single country.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup, with FIFA combining the decisions on the 2030 and 2034 tournaments into a single vote.

The country’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been instrumental in Saudi Arabia’s growing influence on global sport.

The PIF has set up LIV Golf and purchased Premier League side Newcastle, further solidifying the country’s presence in the sports world.

In a related development, FIFA also announced that the 2030 World Cup will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

The 2030 tournament will feature a unique format, with six countries across three continents hosting the event. The opening three matches will take place in Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

