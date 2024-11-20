Nigerian football fans are used to the emotional rollercoaster of supporting the Super Eagles, particularly during qualification campaigns. Although qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations wasn’t as stressful as usual, the Super Eagles’ performance has sparked debate.

Many question if Nigeria would have qualified without the points and goals awarded after the incident in Libya, highlighting concerns about the team’s current form.

As the Super Eagles switch focus to the World Cup qualifiers, one of those already growing grey hairs is former international Femi Ajilore.

Ajilore, presently a board member of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Football Association, told PREMIUM TIMES that the recent performances of the Super Eagles don’t inspire confidence.

While being apprehensive, the ex-midfielder, who played in the sliver-winning U-23 football team that featured at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, added the footnote that the never-say-die spirit Nigerians are known for may see the Super Eagles soar above all obstacles to book their place at the 2026 World Cup to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup qualifiers got off to a poor start, as the Super Eagles have managed just three points from four games.

“To be honest, the performance we have seen so far leaves many of us in doubt to truly believe that the team will qualify.

“But you know the never-die spirit that we have in Nigeria, we still believe, and what that means is that we have to take every game with all seriousness because if we make these silly mistakes that we have been making in some games we have been playing, that will just be the end,” Ajilore told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Nigerian national football team, the Super Eagles, is facing a challenging period. Despite a roster filled with talented players, the team’s performance has been underwhelming. A lack of goals and recurring defensive errors have led to disappointing outcomes and growing concern among fans.

Qualification Process

The qualification process for the 2026 World Cup is a two-stage affair, with nine African teams securing automatic berths for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. An additional slot will be available through the Intercontinental FIFA Play-Off Tournament.

The first stage features a group stage with nine groups of six teams each, playing a home-and-away format against every opponent in their group. The group winner punches their ticket directly to the World Cup finals.

The Super Eagles are currently precariously placed, second-to-last in Group C with three points. They have played four of their five group opponents, leaving six matches to determine their fate. However, the caveat is that no team is running away with first place in this group, and two consecutive wins will completely change the picture of the table.

The calculation for the coach and players will be to win all six remaining matches, which would give Nigeria 21 points, a total no other team in the group can reach, guaranteeing automatic qualification.

“I’m sure all the players are aware; the coaching staff are aware; everybody in the country is aware of that. I believe that it is possible, but it is not by mouth; it is what we show that will determine if we really want it,” Ajilore added.

Alternatively, finishing as one of the four best second-placed teams across all groups could offer a lifeline. These four teams would then face each other in a two-legged playoff, with the winner advancing to the intercontinental FIFA Play-off Tournament.

The Super Eagles’ road to the 2026 World Cup has become steeper, but the journey is far from over.

Qualifiers Timetable

13-21 November 2023: 1st and 2nd matchdays (PLAYED)

3-11 June 2024: 3rd and 4th matchdays (PLAYED)

17-25 March 2025: 5th and 6th matchdays

1-9 September 2025: 7th and 8th matchdays

6-14 October 2025: 9th and 10th matchdays

10-18 November 2025: CAF playoff tournament

