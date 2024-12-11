The Jigawa State Government is collaborating with NewGlobe Education, a Rwandan-based organisation, to transform the state’s basic education for better results.

This was made known on Wednesday when a delegation from the organisation led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jay Kimmelman, paid a courtesy call on Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House, Dutse.

Addressing the delegation, Mr Namadi said the partnership with the new globe revamping basic education is an effort to revamp the entire education sector of the state, adding that basic education is the feeder to secondary and tertiary education.

The governor said he was convinced to partner with NewGlobe after he visited their organisation in Rwanda and saw the kind of work they are doing in revamping basic education in that country.

Mr Namadi said the five-year agreement is subject to performance based on annual renewal, with the state education monitors being available and reporting to the government about the progress being made.

“For the first instance, we are taking 50 per cent of the schools for the project, with over 1,000 schools that will be involved in the programme. We hope that we will see the results and the outcome, and we will take the remaining part of the schools into the programme.

“The conviction, dedication, commitment and professionalism of the NewGlobe made the state government sign the agreement.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This reinforced our commitment to do something drastic at the basic level of education and this is what we are doing today (by partnering with NewGlobe) we have reviewed the work of NewGlobe in other parts of the country, but we made them understood that Jigawa is peculiar and not the same with other states. The partnership is in line with the state’s peculiarities”, the governor said.

Mr Namadi said the state has done a lot in reducing the number of out-of-school children, among other achievements already recorded after reviewing the disturbing data about basic education in the state.

Also, the governor said that the state has achieved so much in reorganising the state’s tertiary institution; “we have brought in new, vibrant management who have changed the face of the institutions”.

At the secondary level, “we have launched JigawaCompete, an initiative aimed at training teachers, retaining the students and improving learning outcomes at the secondary school level.

Mr Namadi said the state has approved an engagement on the transformation agenda for the introduction of technical and vocational education at the senior secondary school level to build the future of the people.

In his remarks, Mr Kimmelman described the partnership as extraordinary and a brighter future for Jigawa children and their community.

He said the NewGlobe has a track record of over two decades of innovating in every aspect of education, from the classroom to the use of science, technology, and data.

“We are going to transform education for every child in the state for them to reach their full potential. The agreement is a movement to empower the children, support teachers and enable communities to thrive.

“The future of the state will not be determined by its resources and geography but by the skills, knowledge and creativity of its people.

“This partnership is ensuring that every child in Jigawa has the opportunity to realise his/her potential and to contribute to a thriving and prosperous state”, Mr Kimmelman said.

NewGlobe supports national and state governments by creating powerful technology-enabled education systems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

