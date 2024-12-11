Commercial drivers and commuters in Borno state, Northeast Nigeria, have called for the establishment of more retail stations by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) as the company concluded a sensitization exercise in the state.

During the NNPCL sensitization programme aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of the oil and gas industry’s role in national development, five major parks were visited in Borno State for various interactive and enlightenment sessions.

At the parks which included the Tashan Kano Park, Berger Park, Borno Express Park, Tashan Balance Park, and El-Kanemi Park, drivers poured encomiums on the NNPCL for taking the bull by the horns, through highlighting key achievements, challenges, and recommendations for future engagement.

Two drivers with Kano Line, Mallam Ahamadu Yau, and Mahammadu Dan Inna charged the company to increase the number of its outlets in the state.

“No one here will say he or she is not impressed with efficiency and cost effectiveness in NNPC Ltd retail outlets. These explain the reason many still drive some distance past some stations to go and buy fuel at the NNPC,” Mr Yau said in Kanuri language.

“While we commend the investment decisions of the NNPC management, we urge them to invest more in the establishment of more outlets. This will help more drivers and commuters, and above all, it will help the federal government’s policy on energy security,” Mr Dan Inna said.

Corroborating Mr Dan Inna’s view, a driver with Borno Express, Saminu Yakubu, assured the NNPCL of full support and collaboration of stakeholders at all the parks.

On CNG, the drivers asked that the conversation team come to their parks and convert a few. “Let them really see if it saves as said,” Mr Yakubu said..

The drivers also complained about the opening and closing time of the NNPC station and suggested that the time should be extended. They requested for NNPC mini fuel stations around the parks.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Key objectives of the sensitization by NNPC Ltd include promoting transparency, fostering community engagement, and addressing public concerns.

The first park visited was Tashan Kano Park, where the team arrived at the park at 8:45 am and met with the union leaders and committee.

After the lecture, questions and answers sessions followed, and later, the event moved to the lucky dip session where three customers won free fuel vouchers and got a free full tank at the nearest NNPC filling station.

There were other exciting gifts such as NNPC engine oil, rechargeable fans, shirts, and face caps given to everyone in attendance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

