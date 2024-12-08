Chelsea reduced the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Liverpool to four points after a thrilling 4-3 comeback win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues, now second in the Premier League table, have accumulated 31 points from 15 games, while Liverpool sit atop with 35 points from 14 games.

Chelsea’s victory was fueled by Cole Palmer‘s two penalty conversions, as well as goals from Jadon Sancho and Enzo Fernandez.

The match was a blockbuster encounter between the London rivals, with a frantic opening 45 minutes setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Tottenham dominated the early stages, capitalising on two key mistakes by Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella.

Brennan Johnson exploited Cucurella’s first mistake, driving down the right and crossing for Dominic Solanke to open the scoring inside the first five minutes.

Cucurella’s second mistake allowed Spurs to find Dejan Kulusevski on the edge of the box, who fired the hosts two goals ahead.

However, Tottenham’s two-goal cushion was short-lived, as Sancho drilled home from 20 yards to halve the deficit four minutes later.

Chelsea began the second half on the front foot, and their persistence paid off on the hour mark as Caicedo won a penalty following a reckless challenge from Yves Bissouma.

Palmer slotted home the spot kick to pull Chelsea level.

In another moment of madness, Sarr shoved Palmer in the back to gift Chelsea another penalty, which Palmer dispatched masterfully.

Chelsea held on for all three points, while Tottenham slumped to a third game without a win.

Other matches

In other Premier League matches, Fulham and Arsenal settled for a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for Fulham in the first half, but William Saliba equalised for the Gunners in the second half.

Arsenal thought they had snatched a late victory after Bukayo Saka scored a late goal, but his effort was chalked off after a VAR review spotted an offside in the build-up to the goal.

Elsewhere, Leicester City fought back for a 2-2 draw with Brighton at the King Power Stadium. Tariq Lamptey’s first-half wonder strike and Yankuba Minteh’s solo effort put The Seagulls in a commanding lead.

However, late goals from Jamie Vardy and Bobby De Cordova-Reid denied Brighton a win that would have lifted them to fifth, within a point of Manchester City.

Bournemouth secured a dramatic late 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Ipswich Town were eight minutes away from their first home Premier League win since 2002, but goals from substitutes Enes Unal and Dango Ouattara earned Bournemouth a thrilling comeback win.

