The Kwara State University Teaching Hospital (KWASUTH), Ilorin, has announced plans for mass burial of unclaimed bodies due to the congestion of its morgue.

The hospital made the announcement in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Affairs Unit, Yakub Aliagan, on Sunday.

The hospital gives families two weeks to retrieve the bodies of their relatives and loved ones to save the bodies from being part of the mass burial.

“The Management of Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, wishes to announce to the general public that its Mortuary is filled beyond capacity with no available space due to unclaimed bodies.

“The Management, therefore, implores the general public to come and retrieve the bodies of their relatives and loved ones within the next two weeks from the time of this announcement, after which the Management will consider decongestion through mass burial.”

