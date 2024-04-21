The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 31 produced remarkable results across several country centres.

With the season gradually winding down and only seven games left, the battle for the title, as well as for survival, is getting more intense.

This weekend, 15 goals were scored as eight home wins, and two draws were recorded in the 10 games played across the match centres.

Barren draw in Lafia

At Lafia, Lobi Stars failed to keep pace with Enugu Rangers in the title race as they were forced to a barren draw by Bendel Insurance.

The Pride of Benue were hoping to use Sunday’s game to get back on track after their 2-0 defeat to Shooting Stars in Ibadan.

However, Insurance proved to be a difficult side as they held Lobi to a barren draw

Lobi Stars are now two points below Rangers on the table.

Relegation scare for four teams

The relegation zone has been magnetic lately, attracting teams in the last four positions.

Another weekend draw was in Akure, where Sunshine failed to hold on to their 47th-minute lead that substitute Chidiebere Nnachi cancelled 71st minute.

Having failed to defeat Enyimba in Akure, Sunshine Stars, though in the 14th position, are swinging to enter the relegation fight.

In Ilorin, Kwara United scored in the 97th minute from Emmanuel Ogbole’s strike to dash Akwa United’s hope of an away point.

Meanwhile, Katsina United also fired Sporting Lagos 2-0 just as Doma United lost a Northern derby to Niger Tornadoes.

Other games

Rivers United returned to active league games in style as they beat league toppers Enugu Rangers 2-0 in Port Harcourt.

The Super Sunday clash was aired by the NPFL official broadcasters StarTimes on Beta Sports CH.244.

Alex Oyowah headed Rivers United in front in the 34th minute before Deputy Echeta slotted in from close range in the 82nd minute to seal the victory

Plateau United also displaced Remo Stars from the fourth position following a lone-goal victory over the Ikenne-based side in Jos.

The match between @AbiaWarriorsFC and Bayelsa United ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts. An 83rd minute tap-in was all it took for the Abia boys to take maximum points. See the highlights on YouTube: https://t.co/aNNtyIYygB and keep watching @NigeriaPFL on Beta Sports CH.244 — StarTimes Nigeria (@StarTimes_Ng) April 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Saturday’s match between Abia Warriors and Bayelsa United ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

An 83rd-minute tap-in was all it took for the Abia boys to take maximum points.

The game was also one of the four matches shown by the NPFL official broadcasters StarTimes this weekend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

