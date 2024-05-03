Former Seattle Sounders, Podgorica of Montenegro, and Balikesirspor of Turkey striker, Josiah Emmanuel, has called on players plying their trade in the domestic leagues in Nigeria to be grounded and spend some time in the country before thinking of going abroad.

According to him, this will prepare them for what to face overseas when they finally make their desired moves.

Emmanuel, who is currently back in the Nigeria Professional Football League where he laces his boot for Heartland of Owerri, said he decided to return to Nigeria to prepare him better after playing in Europe and the USA.

The player, already attracting offers from clubs outside the country, advised his colleagues to learn the basics here in Nigeria before any “hasty” transfers abroad.

“It’s very important players aspiring to play abroad must first and foremost learn the basics well, get the little exposure needed in any of the leagues in Nigeria be it the NLO, NNL or NPFL before moving out for trials outside the country,” the versatile striker said during a chat with reporters.

“The experience and exposure in Nigeria is vital because it will prepare the players well for the challenges ahead,” he added.

FIFA Report

In 2022, African countries were among the big guns in the global player transfer markets in three reporting categories: men’s football, women’s football, and amateur football.

This is according to the 2022 FIFA Global Transfer Report released by the world football governing body in January 2023.

Nigeria, Ghana, and Ivory Coast are listed among the top 10 globally in the number of transfers made in the Men’s Football category.

Nigeria – ranked 5th – recorded 725 transfers in 2022, while Ghana recorded 515 transfers and is ranked 8th globally.

The two earned US$104.2 million and US$17.4 million, respectively.

Present task

While bidding his time before another move abroad, Emmanuel remains firmly focused on helping Heartland in their desperate bid to escape relegation in the NPFL.

He said he is optimistic about the Naze Millionaires’ chances of beating the drop with six games to the end of the campaign.

Heartland’s remaining six games will see them host Gombe United, Doma United, and Niger Tornadoes at home, while facing Akwa United (also battling relegation) and Remo Stars away, with their final away match against Kwara United.

