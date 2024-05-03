Nigeria’s U17 girls, Flamingos will have the advantage of playing their away match against their Burkinabe counterparts in a 2024 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture on a neutral ground, with the world body having insisted that the Burkinabes cannot play in Ouagadougou as their home venue is not up to standard.

The decision has seen the Burkinabes opt for the Malian capital, Bamako, where they will host the Flamingos on Saturday, 11 May starting from 4 pm Mali time.

The return leg will come up at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 18 May starting from 4.30 p.m. Nigeria time.

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Suavis Iratunga from Burundi as referee for the match that will take place at the March 26 Stadium.

Her compatriots, Fides Bangurambona, Alida Iradukunda and Joselyne Nsabimana will serve as assistant 1, assistant 2 and fourth official respectively.

Oumou Souleyman Kane from Mauritania will be commissioner while Aya Irene Ahoua from Cote d’Ivoire will be the referee assessor.

For the return leg in Abuja, Aline Umutoni from Rwanda will be the referee, with her compatriots Alice Umutesi and Sandrine Usenga as assistant 1 and assistant 2 respectively.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Ethiopian Raya Sisay will be the fourth official., with Naa Odofoley Nortey as commissioner and Senegalese Fatou Gaye as referee assessor.

The Flamingos’ delegation to Bamako will depart from Abuja on Wednesday, 8 May.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

