Day Three of the MTN CHAMPS Season 2 Grand Finale at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar witnessed several athletes rise to the occasion, with Ufuoma Merit, Tejiri Godwin, and Blessing Ogundiran claiming impressive victories.

Ufuoma Merit, from Delta Secondary School, stunned the field in the Cadet (U14) Girls’ 100m final. Despite never breaking 13 seconds, she powered to a new Personal Best (PB) of 12.92s (-1.4) to secure the gold medal. Ejiro Peter (Team MVP) and Ella Udumubrai followed in 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

Destiny Reuben dominated the Cadet (U14) Boys’ 100m final, clocking 12.41s (-1.9), just shy of his best from the semifinals. Darius Odebiyi and David Umoh finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Adaeze Eze produced a remarkable comeback in the Youth Girls’ category, claiming the gold medal in 12.64s (-1.8).

This adds to her Long Jump victory earlier in the day, where she also achieved a PB of 5.64m. Success Okoro and Perezide Sigah secured silver and bronze, respectively.

Expensive Gaius proved unbeatable in the Boys’ equivalent, winning 11.58s (-1.4). Kehinde Ojo and Progress Idoghor took silver and bronze.

Faith Osamuyi turned the tables on Rosemary Edet in the Junior Girls’ 100m final, storming to victory in 12.29s (-1.8). Edet, who won against Osamuyi in the Season 1 Grand Finale, settled for bronze this time, while Miracle Ezechukwu claimed silver.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Tejiri Godwin made history in the Junior Men’s race, smashing the MTN CHAMPS Record with a phenomenal 10.61s (-1.6). He defeated Caleb John, the previous record holder, who took silver in 10.77s. Sasere Taiwo completed a 1-2-3 sweep for Team MVP, finishing with a bronze.

Blessing Ogundiran bounced back in the Senior Women’s 100m final, edging out Precious Nzeakor in a close finish with a time of 11.55s (-1.0) to Nzeakor’s 11.58s. Long Jumper Prestina Ochonogor finished 3rd.

Red-hot favourite Olaolu Jason Olatunde lived up to expectations in the Men’s 100m, winning with a time of 10.61s (-1.5), building on his PB of 10.37s set in the heats. Hope Okoro and Glory Olokpa secured silver and bronze, respectively.

Team MVP athletes Gyang David and Dagyang Sunday dominated the Junior Men’s 1500m, working together to leave the competition behind. Gyang unleashed a final sprint to secure gold in 4:13.58, followed by Dagyang in 4:15.52. Opeyemi Awoyeye finished 3rd.

Mercy Audu continued her winning streak, claiming her second gold medal of MTN CHAMPS Calabar with a time of 5:01.73 in the Junior Women’s 1500m. Similar to her 800m victory the previous day, she dominated the race, winning by a significant margin.

Oseiwe Salami (Team MVP) executed a flawless race in the Junior Men’s 400m Hurdles, securing gold with a time of 53.83s. Christian Dickson followed closely behind in 2nd, while Uchechukwu Felix Obi finished 3rd. Emmanuel Salubi emerged victorious in the Senior Men’s race with a time of 53.80s.

Gafar Audu (Team MVP) put on a remarkable display in the 400m, attacking early and cruising to a dominant win in 48.47s. His performance suggests a potential even faster run in the final.

Chioma Nwachukwu dug deep in the first heat of the Junior (U20) Women’s 400m, winning with a time of 53.84s. Comfort Sule (Team MVP A) matched her PB with 55.68s, edging out Uduak Udosoh in 3rd with a time of 55.72s. Other heat winners included Miracle Sonny (55.79s), Divine Eke (55.80s), and Chiamaka Chukw-umeh (55.26s).

Michael Aniche dominated the Youth Boys 400m with the fastest time of 52.04s. He will face stiff competition in the final, with athletes like Obi Emmanuel (52.10s) and Moses Gift (52.94s) also posting impressive times in their respective heats.

Success Okoro (Team MVP) dominated the second 400m heat of the Youth Girls (U17) category, pulling away with every step to win in 57.61s, the fastest time across all heats. She will face challenges from athletes like Believe Oghenewevgba (59.36s), Angel Eteng (60.39s), and Precious Awak (60.58s).

Best Okopor emerged victorious in the Cadet Boys’ 400m category with a new Personal Best (PB) of 57.28s.

Praise Ugwushita clocked the fastest time across seven heats in the Girls’ race with 62.50s, followed by Hephzibah Gabriel-Okon in 63.04s.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

