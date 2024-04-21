In hopes of unearthing the next generation of football stars like Austin Okocha, Taribo West, Kanu Nwankwo, and John Obi-Mikel, Digital Scouting Africa wrapped up the first phase of their program in Asaba, Delta State, on Saturday, 20 April.

Their search for top talents continues in Kaduna, Benue, Akwa Ibom, and Jos, Plateau State.

Technical Consultant and CAF-licensed Coach Olarenwaju Olojo-Kosoko was impressed by the talent on display in Asaba and is eager to see what these other regions offer.

Exceptional players

He’s optimistic about discovering exceptional players who will leave their mark on club and country.

Tosmicom Sports Agency CEO and Digital Scouting Africa Founder Adebayo Samuel Oluwasegun commented, “The tide is shifting towards West Africa, and Africa as a whole when it comes to sourcing football talent.”

This scouting program presents a valuable opportunity, and everyone should get behind it.

The search moves to Jos on Monday and Tuesday, focusing on finding exceptional young footballers who can take the world by storm.

Plateau State boasts a rich history of producing captains for the Nigerian Super Eagles, including Ogenyi Onazi, John Obi Mikel, and current captain Ahmed Musa. All eyes will be on Jos, hoping to unearth the next leader for the national team.

Kaduna State will be able to showcase its talent pool on 24-25 April.

The program then heads to Benue State on 27 and 28 April, followed by Akwa Ibom State on 30 April and 1 May.

