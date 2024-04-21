The 2024 FA Cup final will be a thrilling rematch of the 2023 Manchester Derby.

Manchester United on Sunday booked their place, albeit in a dramatic fashion, surviving a late fightback and penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

The Red Devils were heavy favorites against the Sky Blues, managed by their former striker Mark Robins.

They raced into a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

Bruno Fernandes appeared to put the game out of reach just before the hour mark with a deflected shot.

Coventry cause a scare

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the final twenty minutes.

Ellis Simms pulled one back for Coventry City with a superb strike, followed by a deflected effort from Callum O’Hare that set up a tense finale.

United desperately clung on, conceding a stoppage-time penalty converted by Haji Wright to force extra time.

Both sides came close to a winner in extra time. Simms nearly snatched victory for Coventry, but his shot rattled off the bar.

Substitute Victor Torp thought he had won it, but his goal was ruled out for offside by VAR – a massive reprieve for United.

Rasmus Hojlund ultimately sealed the Red Devils’ victory with the winning penalty after misses from Casemiro, Callum O’Hare, and Ben Sheaf.

This sets up a mouthwatering repeat of last year’s all-Manchester FA Cup final on 25 May.

Manchester City prevailed in last year’s final; many wait to see if United can get revenge or if the Cityzens will confirm their dominance over their fierce rivals.

