Just days after their heartbreaking exit from the Champions League, Manchester City on Saturday displayed remarkable resilience to secure a spot in the FA Cup final for the third year running.

Bernardo Silva, one of the players who missed a crucial penalty against Real Madrid, emerged as the hero on Saturday.

His late winner ensured Manchester City kept their domestic double hopes alive. A solitary goal (1-0) saw them edge out a wasteful Chelsea side.

Pep Guardiola’s team, missing the injured Erling Haaland, struggled for attacking fluency in the first half.

They failed to register a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes.

Phil Foden, presented with a decent opportunity after rounding Djordje Petrovic, couldn’t find the finish.

City understandably only a shadow of their usual self after their midweek Champions League defeat.

However, Chelsea’s shortcomings kept them in the game. After the break, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson squandered two golden chances.

These misses proved costly. With six minutes remaining, City capitalised on Chelsea’s profligacy.

Bernardo Silva slammed home Kevin De Bruyne’s cutback at the far post, sending City through to the final.

Manchester City will now face either Manchester United or Coventry in the FA Cup final on 25 May.

